Wine Tumblers with Lids That Prevent Spilling and Sloshing

Being called for a party foul, especially when it’s at your own party, can be super embarrassing. The whole room turns to look at you and shouts in unison. It doesn’t matter how old you are. It’s a weird college habit that translates into adult life. You thought that you had a good grip on the glass, but the next second, it’s shattered all over the floor. Oh, and your sticky wine is now all over your wood floor. Skip the mess and stress with wine tumblers.

Wine tumblers are stemless and anti-slip and made out of stainless steel, so they’re pretty much indestructible. Even if you do drop them, it isn’t the end of the world. Plus, your tumbler will have a lid on it. Those lids usually do have little holes for sipping and straws, so there might still be some precious wine leakage if you do drop them. Unlike wine glasses, they’ll actually keep your Sauvignon Blanc cold. Wine tumblers have an extra layer of insulation. That means your wine will stay cold for at least six hours—not that it’ll stay in your cup that long. We found the best wine tumblers with lids for you. Check them out below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Simple Modern Spirit 12oz Wine Tumbler Glass with Lid

With amazing patterns like Opal Tide and Pink Sea Marble, you’ll definitely want to sip wine out of this tumbler on the beach or by the pool. The clear push-in lid won’t only prevent you from spilling but will keep pesky bugs out of your beverage. The double-walled and vacuum insulated tumblers, which has a bonus thin layer of copper, will keep your wine properly chilled.

2. Maars Bev Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glass Tumbler with Lid

We know that you won’t leave your wine sitting around untouched all day, but in case you do, this tumbler will keep your wine cold for six to nine hours. That’s a long time. With double walls and vacuum insulation, this tumbler also prevents sweating and condensation. During the colder months, this tumbler can double as a coffee cup or hot toddy holder. The tumbler has a BPA-free lid that has a hole for a straw.

3. CHILLOUT LIFE Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Tumbler

If you have a bad habit of dropping your wine glass, you should check out this tumbler. It promises to be shatterproof and has an anti-slip grip, so it doesn’t slip out of your hand in the first place. The vibrant tumblers come in sets of two or four, depending on the color or pattern that you pick. You get some clear lids with straws with these tumblers, so you can sip on your rosé your way.