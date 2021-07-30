This Best-Selling Wine Tumbler Is A Total Beach Day Essential

Scroll To See More Images

Do you know what the ultimate summertime sadness is? Taking a sip of your rosé during a park picnic and realizing that it’s already warm. Disgusting. The point of rosé, Aperol spritzes and margaritas is to be refreshing, but if you bring those delicious beverages outside in 90-degree weather, they will likely get hot. What you carry your drink in during the summertime is key to your overall experience—and that’s why you need this wine tumbler with a lid ASAP.

Why not grab a coozie instead, you ask? Because, TBH, they do not work that well in my experience. I much prefer these wine tumblers by Simple Modern, the brand that’s also responsible for that TikTok-famous water bottle.

Because these are made out of stainless steel, they won’t shatter in your backyard or picnic basket on the way to your destination. These tumblers are also stemless, unlike your usual breakable wine glasses. They’re sweat-resistant, like I wish I was during summer, and they can be placed on a table or an uneven surface like the grass or sand without instant spillage.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Purple Shimmer Tumbler

These tumblers are vacuum-insulated, which means that if your alcoholic beverage of choice is ice-cold, it’ll stay that way. If you babysit your drinks like I do (a.k.a. slowly sip your cocktail for a literal hour while your friends tease you), you’ll actually still be able to enjoy it.

My favorite part is that the tumbler also come with a lid, which is a game-changer when it comes to transporting your beverage. You won’t have to worry about any spills—fantastic news for clumsy people everywhere.

What’s more, they come in crazy-cute patterns that suit all different summer aesthetics—minimalist, maximalist and Y2K are just a few examples. In addition to the classic 12 oz. size, they also make a slightly larger 16 oz. option for anyone who wants an extra-heavy pour.

Blush Tumbler

Have I mentioned that these tumblers are only $13? That’s the price of one cocktail at a mid-tier bar in Brooklyn! Plus, they have more than 6,800 reviews and 4.8 stars (which is a high rating for Amazon).

I highly recommend these as beach day essentials, but when the temps cool and the PSLs come out, you can use this insulated tumbler to house your caffeinated beverages, mulled wine or hot toddy, as it keeps drinks hot as well as cold!

Marbled Dreamsicle Tumbler

Bottom line? You’ve been doing drinking all wrong. Ditch the glassware and get yourself a durable wine tumbler with a lid immediately. And if you’re a good friend, you’ll snag a few for the girls, too! See you at Happy Hour.