Wine Fans Need These Stylish Tasting Sets

If you’ve been moving the cheap wine glasses you got in college from apartment to apartment, it’s time to upgrade. Just as your palate evolved from wine product to Sauvignon Blanc, your glasses need to do the same. Those glasses aren’t designed to bring the best out of your bottles. It’s like buying a dress from a fast-fashion site. You know it isn’t going to last very long and you know it isn’t good quality. Why treat your wine the same way?

If you drink wine on a regular basis—like multiple times a week—you should get a wine tasting set. It gives you an excuse to buy four bottles and have a wine tasting party with your friends. But it’ll also make your wine more flavorful—even those cheaper impulse-buy wines. The glasses will allow your wine to “breathe” more, which is when air interacts with wine. Certain glasses are too tall and narrow to allow that process to happen.

We rounded up the best wine tasting sets for you. One of our picks is specifically designed for white wine, while another pick allows you to choose a glass around your favorite type of wine.

1. Bormioli Rocco 14.75 oz White Wine Glasses

These wine glasses were designed with wine tasting in mind. The glass has been structured to let your wine breathe, more than your typical glass. The rim of the glass has been cut with a laser, and it’s thinner than the rims on most wine glasses. Those features will help you get more flavors when you’re wine tasting. Plus, you can pull them out whenever you drink wine. You can get a set of four or a set of eight.

2. White Wine Glasses

You get three white wine glasses in this tasting set. The glasses were made in an area known for their glasswork—Bohemia in the Czech Republic. The glasses are also infused with titanium crystal, so they’ll be more durable than your average glass—minus the lead. It comes in a classy gift box. There’s also a red wine set for those who prefer red to white. The red wine glasses have a larger bowl, so the wine breathes more.

3. Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Glass

If you have found what your favorite wine is, whether it’s Sauvignon Blanc or Cabernet, this is the wine tasting set for you. This set has specific glasses designed for each different type of wine. They’re designed to bring the best flavors out of your wine of choice. They’re made out of titanium crystal and will bring a dash of elegance to your home. You can pick between seven different wine glass types and multiple set sizes.