These Wine Subscription Services Ensure You’re Never Without a New Bottle

If you’re a wine-lover who’s consistently found themselves stumbling around the wine section of Whole Foods wondering what new winery or tasting notes to try out—or what tasting notes even mean—you’re not alone. While many of us enjoy drinking wine with dinner or after a day that seemed to never end, sometimes it can be hard to determine what types of wine to buy. Unless you’re attending a tasting or doing wine-pairings at a restaurant, it can feel risky to buy an entire bottle of wine you might not even like. Lucky for wine-lovers everywhere, though, we rounded up the best wine delivery services for 2022, so your wine rack can always stay totally stacked with wines you’re sure to love.

The beauty of buying wine online is this: You get to try wines at a lower price than if you were to just go pick a random bottle. Plus, many of these memberships include quizzes or questionnaires that help determine what type of wine you’re likely to enjoy. Your taste in coffee, for instance, can give clues as to which wines you prefer. Sweet, full-bodied, robust—All these types of wine exist, and your preferences in other foods and drinks helps determine what you might like best. Once you try different wines catered to your taste, too, you’re also more likely to guess which types to try from the grocery or liquor store. With a wine subscription service, though, you’re taking some of the guesswork out of it.

From wine subscription services that allow you to choose the types of wine you want delivered to a membership that allows you to hold your own personal wine tasting at home, these seven wine subscriptions below are sure to hold your next favorite bottle. Whether you want four bottles every month or two bottles every three months, you’re bound to find the person membership that will keep your wine rack stocked with delicious wines.

1. Bright Cellars

After you take a quiz that helps identify your taste in wine—or what wines you might want to try—Bright Cellars matches you with four wines from around the world. You’ll get four bottles each month, so you’re always trying something new.

2. Cellars Wine Club

Whether you want just one bottle delivered to you at a time or a case of delicious wine imports, there’s a little something for everyone with the Cellars Wine Club. Starting at only $29 a month, this subscription service is perfect for novices and wine experts alike.

3. Gold Medal Wine Club

Gold Medal Wine Club offers six (!!!) different wine club subscriptions from which to choose. From these, you also get a choice of how many bottles you want to receive and how frequently you want to receive them. For those who have varying schedules, this wine subscription service is a game-changer.

4. Winc

By using a palate profile quiz to figure out what kind of wines you might enjoy, Winc already starts you off with bottles of wine that are likely to be your new favorites. This California-based winery will send you four bottles of wine straight to your door—and you can skip a month any time if you don’t finish the first four quickly.

5. Noble Vines

If you just want to pick wines you already know you love and have them delivered to you, Wine.com is a great place to browse and shop. Right now you can save $20 on any $100 order with code FIRST20 at checkout. Noble Vines is a delicious option to shop.

6. Firstleaf

Like a few other wine subscription services, Firstleaf uses a quiz to match you to your perfect wine options. Based on your ratings of your bottles, Firstleaf will adjust what they send you, so you’re never stuck getting a bottle you don’t absolutely love. Plus, you can choose how many bottles you get at a time and what type of wine you prefer.

7. Vinebox

Vinebox is unique for one major reason: They let you actually do wine tastings in your home. Packaged in bottles that hold one glass each, you get to try six different wines every three months with this service.

8. In Good Taste

Like Vinebox, In Good Taste sends over small individually-sized bottles of wine so you can get a taste without having to have an entire bottle.

9. Vintage Wine Estates Gaze Cocktail

Are you more of a fan of wine spritzers than actual wine? There’s a delivery for that. Pick up this six pack or 18-pack for just $33 or $79, respectively, and set up auto-delivery to keep them coming all summer long.

10. Vintage Wine Estates Curtis Stone Selections

When you pick up this 12-pack of assorted wines for just $156, it’s like spending just $13 a bottle for wines that normally cost upwards of $25. Buy it once and keep your fridge stocked for unexpected house warming gifts, BBQs and anything else that comes up this summer.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.