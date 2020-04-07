These Wine Subscription Services Ensure You’re Never Without a New Bottle

If you’re a wine-lover who’s consistently found themselves stumbling around the wine section of Whole Foods wondering what new winery or tasting notes to try out—or what tasting notes even mean—you’re not alone. While many of us enjoy drinking wine with dinner or after a day that seemed to never end, sometimes it can be hard to determine what types of wine to buy. Unless you’re attending a tasting or doing wine-pairings at a restaurant, it can feel risky to buy an entire bottle of wine you might not even like. Lucky for wine-lovers everywhere, though, we rounded up the best wine subscription services for 2020, so your wine rack can always stay totally stacked with wines you’re sure to love.

The beauty of a wine subscription service is this: You get to try wines at a lower price than if you were to just go pick a random bottle. Plus, many of these memberships include quizzes or questionnaires that help determine what type of wine you’re likely to enjoy. Your taste in coffee, for instance, can give clues as to which wines you prefer. Sweet, full-bodied, robust—All these types of wine exist, and your preferences in other foods and drinks helps determine what you might like best. Once you try different wines catered to your taste, too, you’re also more likely to guess which types to try from the grocery or liquor store. With a wine subscription service, though, you’re taking some of the guesswork out of it.

From wine subscription services that allow you to choose the types of wine you want delivered to a membership that allows you to hold your own personal wine tasting at home, these seven wine subscriptions below are sure to hold your next favorite bottle. Whether you want four bottles every month or two bottles every three months, you’re bound to find the person membership that will keep your wine rack stocked with delicious wines.

After you take a quiz that helps identify your taste in wine—or what wines you might want to try—Bright Cellars matches you with four wines from around the world. You’ll get four bottles each month, so you’re always trying something new.

Whether you want just one bottle delivered to you at a time or a case of delicious wine imports, there’s a little something for everyone with the Cellars Wine Club. Starting at only $29 a month, this subscription service is perfect for novices and wine experts alike.

Gold Medal Wine Club offers six (!!!) different wine club subscriptions from which to choose. From these, you also get a choice of how many bottles you want to receive and how frequently you want to receive them. For those who have varying schedules, this wine subscription service is a game-changer.

By using a palate profile quiz to figure out what kind of wines you might enjoy, Winc already starts you off with bottles of wine that are likely to be your new favorites. This California-based winery will send you four bottles of wine straight to your door—and you can skip a month any time if you don’t finish the first four quickly.

Just like its name promises, the Wine of the Month Club offers different wine delivery subscriptions based on your personal tastes and needs—all delivered to you each month. Each membership option will send you wines from different wineries around the globe, and you can even control whether you prefer red or white. Cheers to that!

Like a few other wine subscription services, Firstleaf uses a quiz to match you to your perfect wine options. Based on your ratings of your bottles, Firstleaf will adjust what they send you, so you’re never stuck getting a bottle you don’t absolutely love. Plus, you can choose how many bottles you get at a time and what type of wine you prefer.

Vinebox is unique for one major reason: They let you actually do wine tastings in your home. Packaged in bottles that hold one glass each, you get to try nine different wines every three months with this service.

