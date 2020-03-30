Chic Wine Racks to Give Your Home Bar a Luxe Makeover

If you’re a wine lover, you know that regardless of how nice the bottle is, storage is almost just as important when it comes to maintaining its flavor and keeping it fresh. The ideal wine rack is horizotionally oriented because when bottles are positioned vertically, this results in less liquid touching the cork. Why does this matter, you ask? Well, if the cork becomes dry, this allows oxygen to make its way into the bottle, which will spoil the wine over time. However, aside from wine racks functionality, they also have the potential to double as chic home decor pieces that show off your collection with style.

Wine racks have the reputation of being well, kind of boring. Traditional racks are often designed with darker hued woods, which can completely disrupt your home decor style if that’s exactly your vibe. Fortunately, just because conventional wine racks are often old-fashioned (and not in a vintage-inspired way) doesn’t mean there aren’t luxe options on the market. From chic acrylic models to golden wire designs, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite wine racks that are just as pretty as they are practical.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. mDesign Modern Plastic Wine Rack

I love acrylic and lucite furniture, and this chic countertop wine rack is absolutely no exception. This horizontal storage staple comes with six spots for your bottles, each individually held, making it easy to grab. It’s the ultimate space-saving solution that won’t clash with your pretty bar cart or kitchen furniture.

2. Fxin Gold Wine Rack

I am a huge fan of gilded home decor accents, and this bronze geometric design wire wine rack not only looks like a fine art sculpture, but it also keeps your collection nice and fresh. It’s constructed with sturdy high-tensile steel built to last and looks stylish on any home bar set-up or countertop.

3. VintageView W Series Wall Mounted Wine Rack

This contemporary wall-mounted wine rack features a label-forward design to showcase your collection and save space. It holds six wine bottles and is available in satin black, brushed nickel, chrome, or chrome luxe. It’s also super easy to set up and install and it comes with the necessary hardware for drywall and wood-backed wall installs.