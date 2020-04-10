Savvy Wine Openers For Anyone Who’s Ever Struggled With a Corkscrew

In the most trying of times, take comfort in the fact that one thing is for certain: A glass of wine makes everything better. There’s really nothing better than choosing from your treasure trove of bottles and seeing the red, white or pink swirling in your glass. But before you can wind down with your favorite sip, you have to get the damned thing open, and we all know how that goes.

If anything’s going to lower where wine is involved, it’s the uncorking process. Happy hour becomes a workout when you’re wrestling with corkscrews that either aren’t sharp enough to break the seal or get stuck halfway through. Thankfully, wine openers have undergone a series of upgrades over the past few years: Now there are electronic openers and lever gadgets that do the work for you, so you can spend less time stressing and more time sipping. And if you really want to use a manual tool (lol, why?), there are state-of-the-art wine openers that deliver that warm and fuzzy feeling of nostalgia you’re looking for, with a few contemporary touches.

On that note, it’s wine o’clock somewhere. Do yourself a favor and treat yourself to any of the following wine openers we’ve scoped out for you. You’ll appreciate how quickly they open so you can pour — and, believe us, so will your wrist.

1. Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener

Who does anything manually anymore? For anyone who doesn’t have the time (albeit the patience) to fiddle with a corkscrew, Oster understands. Its electric wine opener is top of its class: It includes a handheld foil cutter to break the seal swiftly and efficiently, and pops bottles with a push of a button. No muss, no fuss, just push then pour. As far as battery power goes, one single, cordless charge between six and eight hours gives the device enough juice to open 30 bottles. And unlike other wine openers you toss into drawers, this pretty piece of equipment can be stored upright in its sleek charging base on your countertop.

2. HiCoup Kitchenware Wing Corkscrew

HiCoup’s wine opener is the mother of all corkscrews, and if you don’t believe us, just ask the experts: This ultra fancy gadget has been given the sommeliers stamp of approval. Just because you decided to go old school over electronics doesn’t mean opening a bottle of wine has to be rocket science or a wrestling match, and that’s where the Wing Corkscrew comes in. It’s a classic wine opener with upgraded features, like a helix worm that pierces through any size cork on the first try, wings for effortless extraction and a stopper to prevent breakage. It also doubles as a beer bottle opener, too, making it the perfect tool for any hostess with the mostest.

3. OXO Vertical Lever Corkscrew

If you don’t have space for another appliance to live on your countertop but manual tools aren’t your forte, either, do yourself a favor and invest in this wine opener from OXO. This lever corkscrew really is a game changer: Battery-free and incredibly sturdy, the device includes a handheld foil cutter and a soft, non-slip grip lever that does all the work so your hands don’t have to. It’s essentially the (not-entirely) basic tool your barware’s been missing.