Cute Wine Gift Bags for the Next Party on Your Calendar

Wine is the perfect gift. You can bring it to birthdays, graduations, promotion parties, housewarmings, engagement parties and bachelorette weekends. You can even bring it to a friend’s place after they’ve had a bad day. Very few people are mad about receiving a bottle of bubbly or rosé. Rather than just walking through the street with a naked bottle of wine or letting it roll around your car, dress the bottle up a little bit. If you just roll up with a wine bottle in wine, it seems less like a gift.

That’s why there are specially designed gift bags to make your bottle of wine feel special—because it is. We rounded up the best wine gift bags for you. These bags have cool and memorable designs, featuring gold foil and plenty of color. They’ve got both style and substance, though. Because it’d be a disaster if the bag broke and the wine smashed on the pavement, forcing you to walk into the party empty-handed. The bags are sturdy enough to ensure the bottle is safely delivered at its destination.

1. Hallmark Wine Bottle Gift Bags

This bag is heavy-duty enough to transport that highly anticipated bottle of wine to the door of the party. It can hold up to five pounds and it’s 13 in. high, so it can support the vast majority of bottles. One bag says “Cheers!” with a festive gold foil confetti pattern, while the other bag has a cool blue, green and gold geometric design. Your friends might keep the bags and reuse them for the next celebratory event.

2. Shintop 10pcs Jute Wine Bags

If you feel bad about using paper bags, check out this eco-friendly option. Made out of natural burlap, these reusable bags are eye-catching and colorful. The burlap bags have drawstrings that close around the top of the bottle, so you can protect your fragile gift when you’re taking it from Point A to Point B. You get a total of 10 bags in this set, including ivory, red, pink, lavender and beige bags.

3. Besecraft Wine Gift Bags With Handles

Wine gift bags don’t have to have to be super stylish, but this set is. All accented with gold foil, these bags come in a variety of colors and display some classic geometric designs. Reinforced with cardboard padding at the bottom of each bag, this durable bag is ready to carry a heavy bottle to your friend’s soiree. You get a total of three gift bags with this cute set.