Cute Cork Holders That Show How Much You Love Wine

Collecting corks can be fun. Not only does it show how often you pop bottles with your gals, it reminds you of all of the good times—and sometimes bad—you’ve had with wine. You’ve probably made many memories sipping on Sauvignon Blanc while celebrating friends’ birthdays and cheers-ing to promotions at work. You can show off your posh wine palate with wine cork holders.Your corks will be displayed like small trophies in your home. Collect corks from specific occasions, like dinner with your SO or at-home happy hour with your BFF, to pay homage to these long-lasting relationships.

The best wine cork holders come in all shapes and sizes. If it can hold wine corks, it’s technically a wine cork holder. There’s a variety of holders to browse, ranging from vintage-inspired to a modern feminine take on a shadowbox. There’s even a monogrammed option to make your cork collecting truly personal. One of our picks can be placed on a table while the other two are wall-mounted options. Just remember that you will have to accumulate your own wine corks separately. They don’t come with the holders, so you better get collecting. We just gave you an excuse to drink wine. You can thank us later.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Wine Cork Holder

Showcase your love of wine with this monogram cork holder. You can get the holder in any letter, ranging from A to Z. There’s also a heart shape, an ampersand and a special WINE cork holder set if the letters aren’t doing it for you. The metal letters have a classy black finish. The holder can be wall mounted, and it comes with the equipment to do so. The letter C (pictured) can hold about 70 wine corks, for reference.

2. Wine Enthusiast Globe Cork Catcher

Whether you fly around the world and collect corks or you get wine from all corners of the globe, show off your international palate with this cute wine cork holder. It can hold a total of 75 corks, which are elegantly displayed in an antique-looking bronze holder. You can see all seven continents with this holder, and you can lift up the top of the world to place your corks inside.

3. Lawrence Frames Black 10×10 Shadow Box Wine Cork Holder

Display your many wine corks in this simple shadow box. Whenever you and your crew uncork a bottle, set it aside for this sentimental cork holder. The quote on the box reads “The best wines are the ones we drink together,” which celebrates your relationships with family, friends and wine. You can get this frame with either a white or black frame. You can hang it on the wall with the sawtooth hanger on the back.