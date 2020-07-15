Stylish Wine Carriers That Make Toting Bottles to Parties Easy

Whether you’re gifting a bottle for a housewarming or trying to figure out how to get your bottles to the beach, wine carriers are MVPs. Forget the brown paper bag you can get at the store. Don’t even think about trying to carefully pack a rosé in a massive tote bag along with makeup and your wallet. You’re tempting the wine gods to punish you with a broken bottle and a ruined bag. There are carriers specifically designed for this purpose, so skip the stress and mess. Opt for one of the best wine carriers instead.

You can sling it over your shoulder or carry it in your hand. That might sound like a description of your favorite bag, but it also applies to wine carriers. Some of our selections are even chic. It’s too bad that they aren’t everyday bags. When shopping for a carrier, you can choose from one-bottle or two-bottle options. We’ve got both on our list, so you just have to decide which one works best for you. But unlike your purse, these holders are padded, so wine bottle breakage is less likely to happen. The two-bottle options have a divider down the middle, stopping disastrous wine bottle collisions. Check out our picks below.

1. Tirrinia 2-Bottle Wine Tote Carrier

Tote two bottles over to your picnic or a beach day with this insulated carrier. It’s essentially a purse, but its contents are much more exciting. The carrier features a divider inside, so your two bottles won’t smash together and shatter while they’re staying chilled. The fashionable tote bag has a sturdy handle and an adjustable shoulder strap. It comes in five patterns and cool colors. When your carrier is no longer holding wine, you can fold it down for easy storage.

2. OPUX Insulated 2-Bottle Wine Carrier

This super portable bag makes bringing wine to a housewarming or on vacation. There’s a padded thermal insulation with a divider for two bottles that’ll keep both bottles equally cool. This bag’s padded hand straps and adjustable shoulder straps make it easy to carry. The carrier also has a front pocket for you to store extra items—like the complimentary corkscrew opener you get with this case. There are 10 colorful cases to choose from.

3. BUILT NY Neoprene Wine/Water Bottle Tote

If you want a stretchy and durable wine carrier for a single bottle, this is your pick right here. The wine bottle holder is made out of neoprene, which is also used to make wetsuits. It’ll keep your bottle cool and protect it from any accidental harsh bumps. With the Velcro closure, you can feel confident that your wine won’t slip out of the carrier. This holder is lightweight and easy to tote to parties.