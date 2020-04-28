Yes, Wine Aerators Actually Do Make a Difference — These Are the Best

If you could make the wine you bought taste even better, would you? The answer should be yes! Aerating wine, or exposing wine to air when you pour it, can make your wine taste and smell so much better. Yes, that statement can even apply to the cheap bottle you grabbed on your way out of the liquor store. Aerating your wine with one of the best wine aerators will impress your friends, a date, your boss and even wine snobs.

Wine aerators are either put into your bottle of wine and sit at the top, like an extended pourer, or are handheld. Using an aerator speeds up the process of airing out your wine. If you use a decanter, your wine will need to sit there for at least 30 minutes or more, but with an aerator, you can drink it instantly. Sure, aerators add an extra step to your wine routine and are an extra piece of equipment to rinse out after drinking, but taking that extra step is worth it. And the best part? Aerators are so small and compact, they’re easy to bring anywhere and everywhere, and can easily fit inside your purse.

Start bringing out the natural flavors in your wine and discover that you don’t need to break the bank to drink great wine — you just needed a little extra help from oxygen. There are multiple types of wine aerators below, so you can pick based on your pouring preference.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer

The Vintorio Wine Aerator Pourer uses the Bernoulli Effect to oxygenate your wine precisely to bring out all of the wine’s flavors. You’re able to tell that the wine has been optimally aerated by all of the bubbles that are in the spout of the aerator and in your glass. In addition to making your wine taste better, the pourer even looks sophisticated. Made out of FDA-approved materials, the aerator makes pouring wine look more glamorous. If you’re a big spiller of wine, the aerator will help prevent that from happening with a leak-proof seal for every bottle you break open.

2. TenTen Labs Wine Aerator Pourer

If you always hover near the single-digit bottles at the store, this wine aerator might be a good product to stock your bar with. To use it, simply open your bottle of wine, stick the aerator into the wine bottle and pour into your glass of choice. The aerator will bring out more flavor, aroma and texture of the wine. You can use the aerator on both red and white wine. To clean it, all you have to do is run warm water through it or rinse with soap and water. You’ll also receive two aerators, so you can pull out an aerator at a party as a trick or gift the second one to a friend or family member.

3. Zazzol Wine Aerator Decanter

The multi-step aerator from Zazzol tries to get the most oxygen to your wine, so it’s tastier when it lands in your glass. You hold the aerator directly over your wine glass with one hand and pour your bottle of wine into it with the other. The wine drains through 32 holes before it’s hit with oxygen and travels to your glass. It was carefully designed, so wine stays in the aerator and your glass, and doesn’t spill. The aerator comes with a travel bag, a gift box, a rubber stand, manual and a sense that you’re getting the most out of your wine. It’s also dishwasher safe.