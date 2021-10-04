Let The Good Times Flow: 4 Wine Advent Calendars That’ll Make For A Very Merry Holiday Season

Scroll To See More Images

There truly is an advent calendar out there for everything. Just this past month, we’ve found some that beauty obsessives, ‘Star Wars’ fanatics, and ‘Friends’ fans will all love. Our latest advent discovery? One for those who are at least 21 years of age and enjoy to wine down at the end of the day, if you catch our drift.

Wine advent calendars are the gift that’ll keep on giving. They’re filled with different blends from different locations so that you can test the bunch and become the sommelier of the block. Some of our favorite spots are offering these delectable drink sets this year, so we’re getting our decanters ready and our cheese boards filled.

Not to mention, you can save a big chunk of change with these gift sets. Most come in sets of 12 and 24, and typically retail for around $100. So, you’ll be spending as little as $4 a pop on some of these bottles. Now that’s cause for celebration.

Gift them to yourself or send them over to your besties, in-laws, or favorite cousin. Whoever’s the receiver will be more than happy with this holiday addition. Check out some of the best wine advent calendars for 2021 on the market below:

Vintage Wine Estates 12 Wines Advent Calendar

Are you a lover of all wines? This set is for you. It comes with 12 375mL bottles of every style you can think of, from Chardonnays to Merlots. The top of each bottle pokes out of the gift box to excite and entice. Don’t worry, red and white wine lovers, the tops of each bottle will clue you in on the color of wine that you’re about to pull.

Wine Advent Calendar 2021

A mix of red, white, and sparkling wines are hidden behind each door of this gift set. The 12 half-sized bottles come from vineyards all around the world, so if you’ve ever wondered where your favorites come from, you’ll find out with this box.

In Good Taste Advent Calendar

Going to a holiday party or have a virtual gift exchange on the agenda? You’ll be a hit showing up with this set of goodies. Even if you don’t have anything on the docket, having this to look forward to will bring you some holly jolly feelings of joy.

“It’s such a great way to try all the wines and has really given me something to look forward to during these Covid times,” wrote one reviewer. “Can’t do any holiday parties this year, but my sister and I have made this our new tradition!”

Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar 2021

You’re going to find a lot of things to celebrate when you have this sparkling wine calendar in your home. All of the delicious flavors will have you toasting the television when your favorite commercial comes on.