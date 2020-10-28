I Made It My Mission To Find Wide-Calf Boots That Are Actually Cute

Scroll To See More Images

It took a lot of boot trial and error for me to figure out that I have wide calves. They look totally proportionate to my body, so to be honest, I was definitely averse to admitting I needed ~special~ boots to accommodate my legs. Now that I’ve tried some of the best wide calf boots in the game, I feel silly for ever being insecure. All bodies are different, and you should buy what fits and what you feel great in, no matter what the label says! Now, all of my knee-high and over-the-knee boots come from the wide calf section, and honestly? I’m able to buy sooo many more boots now, which is any shopaholic’s true happy ending.

I will say this, though—it can be hard to find wide calf boots that aren’t, well, fugly. I’ve almost purchased a lot of wide calf boots I would’ve never normally looked at style-wise, solely because they were the only ones offered by a particular brand or in a certain store that I knew would fit. Now, I’ve made it my personal mission to find actually-stylish wide calf boots for my wide-calved fashionistas, and I’m seriously obsessed with all 13 boots on the list below. Like, I ordered a lot of boots as I wrote this.

If you’re looking for wide calf boots that will last you a lifetime, investing in a leather pair from a brand like The Frye Company is a great idea. If you’re on the hunt for trendier styles, from over-the-knee going-out boots to chic ruched suede, brands like Journee Collective should be your new go-to. Oh, and whether or not you’re plus size, do not sleep on plus size retailers, who often carry wide and extra-wide calf shoes (Shout out to you, Torrid! ILY!).

Rather than keep telling you how many cute pairs of wide calf boots exist, I’d rather show you the below. Read on for 13 stylish boots to rock this fall and winter, all of which will definitely fit with no stressful try-on sesh required.

Journee Collection Faux Suede Over-The-Knee Boots

In my humble opinion, everyone needs a pair of black suede OTK boots for fall and winter.

206 Collective Voltan Leather Fashion Boot

I’m loving the reddish-brown leather hue of this classic riding boot. Very equestrian, but make it fashion.

Naturalizer Melanie Wide Calf High Shaft Boots

These are some of the best faux-croc wide calf boots I’ve ever seen. Talk about an autumn wardrobe essential!

Tommy Hilfiger Shano-Wc Classic Riding Boot

PSA: Big-name brands like Tommy Hilfiger do carry wide calf boots, so pay close attention when scrolling their sites.

Journee Collection Vivian Knee-high Boot

Once I have my basic black and brown boots, I like to get a few more pairs in unexpected colors or with fun details, like this adorable ruffle.

Frye Melissa Wide Calf Riding Leather Boots

Frye boots are definitely an investment, but you’ll literally have them forever, so I’d say it’s worth it.

Torrid Red Faux Suede Over-The-Knee Boot

These red OTK boots are such a flex. Pair them with any boring night-out look and make it instantly better.

Dr. Scholl’s Brilliance Wide Calf Knee High Boot

Dr. Scholl’s makes some of the comfiest footwear in the game, and I love the toasted coconut color of these boots.

Madewell The Winslow Knee-High Boot with Extended Calf

These Madewell stunners are seriously the perfect classic black riding boot. Chef’s kiss.

Journee Collection Kyllie Wide Calf Boot

The number one thing I struggle to find in the wide-calf world? Patterned boots! This pair by Journee Collection is definitely a favorite.

Torrid Black Faux Suede Over-The-Knee Heel Boot

If those red boots from earlier were a little too bold for you, settle for something similar in black. Still chic!

Journee Collection Over-The-Knee Ruched Stacked Heel Boots

I kind of love the idea of swapping out my brown boots for a burgundy color in the fall, don’t you?

Journee Taupe Leeda Extra Wide Calf Boot

Love, love, love the lace-up detail on the back of these taupe boots. It really elevates the overall silhouette.