These White Wine Glasses Will Make Your Friends Think You’re a Secret Sommelier

When it comes to enjoying a fine wine, we’re here to let you in on a little secret: it’s not about sipping the right vintage, it’s about serving it in the right glass. Whether you’re partial to reds, whites or a summery rosé, the right glass can make all the difference. And when it comes to your favorite Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay, not all white wine glasses are created equal.

While some of the fancier restaurants may stock a different wine glass for every varietal in their cellar, for the average person that’s completely unnecessary. There are essentially two different kinds of white wine glasses: a small bowl with a taller, more tapered silhouette for light-bodied wines and a wider bowl with a shorter profile for full-bodied wines. And honestly, unless you’ve got unlimited cabinet space or a massive bar cart, then you really only need to stock one kind of glass.

Casual white wine drinkers who prefer Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc will want to opt for white wine glasses with the smaller bowl and tapered shape. This glass style is ideal for lighter, crisper whites because the shape preserves the floral aromas (it’s why you want to have space above the pour — for the “nose”) and helps maintain a cooler temperature (just make sure you’re holding your glass by the stem, not by the bowl). If you’re partial to full-bodied wines like a Chardonnay, you should look for the wider, shorter glass shape. This style allows the wine to have more surface area in the glass so it can open up.

Our picks for the best white wine glasses allow you to better savor and experience your favorites. You might even trick your friends into thinking you secretly got your sommelier license when they weren’t paying attention.

1. RÖD Wine White Wine Glasses

The most defining feature of the RÖD Wine White Wine Glasses is the long stem — which helps expertly preserve chilled temperatures so the first sip tastes just as good as the last when having long conversations with good friends. They are manufactured in the Bohemia region of Europe (renowned for its production of glassware) with titanium crystal for lasting durability, even through hundreds of dishwashing cycles.

2. Schott Zweisel Forte White Wine Glasses

These versatile glasses from Schott Zweisel have the unique distinction for being an ideal vessel for enjoying both white and red wines. The larger bowl shape flatters full-bodied varietals and gives ample room for the wine to breathe, while the softly tapered mouth of the glass allows room for the aromas to tempt the palate. The German-made glass is dishwasher-safe without being too heavy or thick.

3. The One White Wine Glasses

If you tend to sip on Chardonnay or another creamy, full-bodied white wine, then look no further than these white wine glasses from The One. The wide bowls give the complex profiles of these wines room to breathe while the narrow mouth of the glass favors both light- and full-bodied wines, meaning your crisper Pinot Grigios and Sauvignon Blancs will still taste great out of this set. These glasses offer a restaurant-quality wine experience in the comfort of your home â no sommelier required.

4. Paksh Novelty Italian White Wine Glasses

It’s hard not to be lured in by the slightly angular lines of the Paksh Novelty Italian White Wine Glasses. The seductive shape makes a statement whether you’re hosting a dinner party or your monthly book club. The laser-cut glass is made in Italy (where they know a thing or two about vino), and boasts a uniformly thin rim that keeps the bright flavor of crisp white wines front and center, sip after sip. This dishwasher-safe set of four glasses are designed with an innovative technology that reinforces the stem for extra durability.