Not All White Tees Are Created Equal, So Here Are Our Top Picks for Any Occasion

Whether you’re someone who loves to go all-out with your outfits—pattern mixing, interesting textures and bold colors—or prefer to stay simple (Shout out to those of you with a capsule wardrobe.), a plain white tee can be the ideal starter piece for any ensemble. Not all white tees are created equal, though, so we discovered the best white t-shirts for any type of outfit. If you’re picturing a boring white tee you can pick up in a 5-pack at the grocery store, think again. There are actually so many cute white t-shirts that you’re going to want in your closet ASAP.

A white tee is something that’s pretty accessible to almost everyone. Whether your budget is $2 or $2,000, you can find a white t-shirt and dress it up with pretty much anything. From minimalist outfit ideas you can totally wear any day of the week to unexpected and unique street style, you can use a plain white tee as a base for pretty much any outfit. But I have nothing to wear is no longer a valid excuse, y’all. All you need is a plain white tee and a willingness to try on a few outfits. Before you know it, you’ll feel like the fashionista I know you are.

Below, you’ll find eight different white t-shirts to shop. From oversized to cropped, there are so many different types of white tees to wear every damn day. Forget everything you thought you knew about the plain white tee, because this shopping guide is about to blow your mind.

The Cropped White Tee

The Going-Out White Tee

The Scoop-Neck White Tee

The Oversized White Tee

The Classic Crew-Neck White Tee

The Pocket White Tee

The V-Neck White Tee

The Boxy White Tee

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purpose.