Not-So-Basic White Sneakers Are About to Become Your Go-To Shoe

My love affair with white sneakers started in 2013. I dipped my toes in the trend with a pair of white high-top Chuck Taylors. They were incredibly versatile, and they instantly made me feel cooler than my outfits actually were. I thought my white sneaker relationship ended with these Converse, but on a crisp fall morning in 2015, I spotted a pair of white Stan Smith Adidas sneakers on my roommate—and the love affair began again.
How could a pair of white sneakers be so comfortable and look so good with everything I wore? I quickly said goodbye to heels and other uncomfortable shoes I bought for the sake of “fashion” and started a serious relationship with white sneakers. I’m now the proud owner of more than 10 pairs of white sneakers—some simple, some bolder—and I’ve never looked back.
Though the white sneaker has been a fashion staple for some time, the resurgence of all things retro and vintage has solidified its place in the contemporary fashion landscape. We’ve had a good run with classic white sneakers, but this year is about taking things to the next level. We’re talking platforms, “dad” sneakers, embellishments, pops of metallics and, you know, a whole lot more.
Even these not-so-basic white sneakers can be dressed up with your go-to summer maxi, made chic with a tailored suit, or kept casual with jeans and a tee. It’s still the only shoe you’ll need pack for vacation—and probably the only shoe you’ll want to wear for the rest of summer.
Ahead, you’ll find 13 not-so-basic white sneakers—comfortable, stylish shoes that’ll leave you questioning why you’ve been wearing any shoe other than these.
Queen of Hearts
Maximalism meets the simplicity of a white sneaker.
Leather sneakers, $1,195 at Dolce & Gabbana
Pastel Party
The '80s called, and they wanted me to pass along your new favorite shoes.
Freestyle Hi x Glow sneakers, $85 at Reebok
Touch of Gold
The added metallic detail on the shoe instantly elevates these sneakers.
Hi Star sneakers, $530 at Golden Goose
The Retro Sole
These retro chunky sneakers will brighten up any look.
Stella McCartney Eclypse sneakers, $535 at Selfridges
Rainbow Bright
The handwoven rainbow stripe is such a must-have detail.
Logan sneaker, $325 at Loeffler Randall
The Sneaker Mule
A mule sneaker with floral embellishments—need we say more?
Lilico Jessie sneakers, $450 at Sophia Webster
Dots & Hearts
Polka dots are everywhere in 2018. It's only right they make their way onto your sneakers, too.
Comme Des Garcons PLAY x Converse sneakers, $135 at Barneys New York
The Metallic Maven
A little metallic detail never hurt anyone, and these sneakers are the surest way to up your shoe game.
Double sneakers, $675 at Giuseppe Zanotti
Floral Details
Adidas shoes are a tried-and-true white sneaker favorite, but the floral detail in these new Superstar Ws is making us fall in love with them even more.
Superstar W sneakers, $100 at Adidas
The Tassel Laces
Add a preppy touch to your look with these tassel-laced sneakers.
Cassetta leather sneakers, $416 at MyTheresa
The Platform Sneaker
The Alta is a handcrafted limited-edition sneaker you'll want to add to your sneaker roster ASAP.
The Alta sneaker, $199 at Greats
Logo Sneaks
We're obsessed with this JW Anderson/Converse collab.
White logo grid Chuck Taylor Converse, $120 at JW Anderson
Golden Embroidery Detail
The subtle gold embroidery adds a fun yet elevated touch to these classic white sneakers.
Aquazzura Surflask embroidered leather sneakers, $414 at MyTheresa
