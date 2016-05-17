StyleCaster
The Best White Shoes to Shop This Season for Under $150

The Best White Shoes to Shop This Season for Under $150

The Best White Shoes to Shop This Season for Under $150
Once reserved for church-goers and nurses, stark-white shoes have become a go-to for designers during the past few seasons, with labels such as Tibi, Céline, Brother Vellies, Alexander Wang, and Marni each showcasing their takes on the look, while fast-fashion favorites such as Zara and H&M have been particularly adept at hawking their own styles.

There’s something incredibly modern about a white shoe during any season, but warm-weather-ready clothes (cropped trousers, midi skirts, high-waist shorts, for example) get an extra boost from a menswear-inspired white loafer, a stark-white pointed stiletto, or a pair of low-heeled ‘grandma’ pumps (which are everywhere right now).

In the gallery above, 18 pairs of the best white shoes under $150, so go ahead and start shopping. And—bonus—these all will work come fall, so no need to pack them away once Labor Day weekend hits.

 

Menotti Elastic Ballerina Heels, $62; at Loéil

Leather Mules, $119; at Zara

Babouche Slides, $62; at Need Supply

Tied Thick-Sole Slides, $45; at Stylenanda

Coconut Sling Back Shoe, $100; at Topshop

Finery London Beagle Fuzebed Bow Sandal, $95; at Finery London 

Jeffrey Campbell Bitsie-2 Pump, $110; at Lori's 

Vintage White Mules, $32; at Etsy

Steve Madden Laaura Slide, $89.95; at Steve Madden 

Leather Ballerina with Heel, $59.90; at Zara

Louison Mule, $89; at Loéil

Dr. Scholl's Original Collection Sandal, $87.95; at Nordstrom

White Footbed Buckle Strap Sandal, $19.95; at Love Culture 

Jeffrey Campbell Vionnet Flats, $100; at Penelope's

Platform Sandals, $34.99; at H&M

Perforated Shoes, $99.99; at Mango

Grey City Nox Leather Espadrilles, $135; at Nasty Gal

Eeight Lima Buckled Sandals, $95; at Forever 21

