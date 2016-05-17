The Best White Shoes to Shop This Season for Under $150

Once reserved for church-goers and nurses, stark-white shoes have become a go-to for designers during the past few seasons, with labels such as Tibi, Céline, Brother Vellies, Alexander Wang, and Marni each showcasing their takes on the look, while fast-fashion favorites such as Zara and H&M have been particularly adept at hawking their own styles.

There’s something incredibly modern about a white shoe during any season, but warm-weather-ready clothes (cropped trousers, midi skirts, high-waist shorts, for example) get an extra boost from a menswear-inspired white loafer, a stark-white pointed stiletto, or a pair of low-heeled ‘grandma’ pumps (which are everywhere right now).

In the gallery above, 18 pairs of the best white shoes under $150, so go ahead and start shopping. And—bonus—these all will work come fall, so no need to pack them away once Labor Day weekend hits.