My Favorite White Boots Are On Sale Now & They Go With Literally Everything

Every year, I look back on fall and winter and realize I had one favorite pair of boots that topped the rest. The boots I reached for more than any others, that went with everything, felt comfortable and looked amazing. Usually, those boots are black. Maybe brown, depending on my aesthetic that season! But this year, I can already tell that the Naturalizer Platt Boots will be my most-worn. They truly are the best white boots of all time. And they also come in black. And they’re on sale. You’re so welcome.

White boots are truly some of the trickiest footwear on the market. A super-stark white looks harsh and (at time) kinda cheap, not to mention it scuffs in 0.2 seconds and shortens a cute boot’s shelf life. That said, I can’t help but like the look of a crisp white boot to brighten up my cold-weather wardrobe!

That’s why, to me, the Platt Boots by Naturalizer reign supreme. The porcelain leather is the perfect shade of creamy white that pops without looking like you dipped your shoes in house paint. Oh, and did I mention they’re on sale right now? Normally $185, Zappos has ’em for $160 as we speak.

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I first fell in love with these boots during New York Fashion Week, during which I’m desperate for comfortable footwear that won’t ruin my carefully-planned OOTDs. By day three or four of NYFW, my feet are always swollen, so my hopes and dreams of stomping around Soho in stilettos are quickly destroyed.

But the Platt Boots have the trendiest heel silhouette of the season—the fake-out, which is designed to look like a stiletto from the side but has a long, thin rectangular shape. This offers way more support and stability for the wearer, but they still look dressy enough for day-to-night events.

Originally, I had planned to wear them with only one outfit, but I found myself reworking my fashion week wardrobe just so I didn’t have to swap shoes. They were perfect!

Now that I’ve got them in my perfect shade of white, I plan to snag them in black while they’re currently on sale—and lucky for me, I’ve got options! The Platt Boots come in both black suede and leather, and if I’m being honest, I’m considering buying both. If the shoe fits, why fight it?

The Black Suede pair is perfect for pairing with my everyday looks and office attire. I find a knee-high black heeled boot can lean a little too formal, so this mid-calf height is the perfect happy medium. No basic booties, please!

That said, the Black Leather version will be my new date night go-to. When I’m stomping around the city in the evening, I need something comfortable enough to last through happy hour, dive bars and even a late-night run to Katz’s Deli for latkes and a pastrami sandwich. Fortunately, I know the Platt Boots can get me there without my feet having to pay the price in the morning.

It’s rare for boots this good to go on sale so early in the fall season, so I highly recommend snagging them now before they go back up to full price. I’ve already purchased my back-up pair for next season. Here’s hoping white boots are still in!