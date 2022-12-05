The Best Gifts to Get Your Wellness-Obsessed Friend, According to Your Budget

Nothing screams “holidays” like panicking over what to get your friends. Your family may be a bit easier to shop for — slippers for mom, a robe for dad, and gift cards for your siblings, but when it comes down to getting just the right present for your BFF, the pressure has never been higher. And when that friend just so happens to love all things health and wellness, you know there are only so many places that fit the bill of where a “self-care star” would shop.

But fear not. Before you throw in the towel, Homedics may be just what you need to feel like you’re getting your wellness-obsessed friend exactly what they want for the holidays. And better yet, they have gifts categorized into different price ranges so whether your budget is high, low, or mid-tier, you can easily find something without having to spend time looking at price tags. To help you get started, below, we’ve picked some holiday favorites that any wellness guru would love to find other the tree come Christmas morning. And if you’re feeling really generous, there’s no shame in splurging on a little something for yourself, too.

Gifts under $50

This lavender essential oil is soothing and relaxing, making it a great gift for your health-savvy friend, especially if they have trouble sleeping as it’s recommended to use before bed. Additionally, it blends well with many other essential oils, such as peppermint and lemon.

Help your friend treat their feet with this Bubble Mate Foot Spa. The massage water jets and raised nodes work to revive your feet, but the best part is it’s designed with a convenient toe-touch control so you can use your hands for something else like reading a book or applying a face mask.

This is a great gift for your BFF. With this gel eye mask, they can choose between three soothing heat intensity levels or use the removable cold gel pad out of the freezer for help with instant headache and tension relief – perfect for after a long day or just because.

The Deep Sleep Mini is great for helping people drift off to a peaceful sleep thanks to its five sound options. Choose from white, brown, and pink noise as well as two nature sounds: thunderstorm, and rain. And if they want to bring it on their next vacation, the cordless sound machine makes it easy to travel with or place in any room.

Gifts under $100

This Ultrasonic Wood Aroma Diffuser has everything anyone could want: a fine mist of natural aroma with a two-pack oil sampler included, color-changing light, and rids the room of dry air. This is a gift that would fit seamlessly into your friend’s decor, no matter their style.

The Cordless Shiatsu Massage Pillow with Heat is portable, soothing, and rechargeable, offering your BFF a deep-kneading shiatsu massage that feels like a real masseuse targeting their neck and shoulder muscles.

You’re basically getting your friend an at-home spa with this gift, but with a price that’s under $100! They can use this wax bath that easily peels off to hydrate and soothe rough winter skin, whether it’s their hands, elbows, or feet, for a silky smooth and nourished feeling.

Is your wellness-obsessed friend also in love with all things skincare? If so then this is definitely the gift for them. The Radiance Microdermabrasion Exfoliation Device rejuvenates the skin through powerful mechanical exfoliation. It works by removing the uppermost layer of dead skin cells, exposing the supple, glowing layer of skin underneath it. It’s safe and gentle for all skin types and makes the skincare routine that much better by diminishing fine lines, improving acne scarring, and more.

Gifts under $200

With simple twist LED controls, the Therapist Select Compact Percussion Massager is a great way to relieve stress, muscle pain, and stiffness. Plus, with its cordless and travel-friendly design, this is a gift anyone can bring anywhere whenever they need a pick-me-up.

Sometimes, you just need a foot massage. And what better way to encourage your friend to “treat yourself” than with the Shiatsu Bliss Foot Spa with Heat Boost. It soothes and comforts tired and overworked feet and includes hydrotherapy massage, which helps release the stress and anxiety of a long day.

The holidays are a stressful time and everyone could use something to help relieve tension. Cue the Lumbar Lift Lower Back Stretcher and Massager. With its air flex technology and adjustable intensity, users can feel relaxed (stretching promotes wellness, FYI) while improving flexibility and range of motion.

With three massage programs and optional soothing heat, the 3-in-1 Pro Foot Massager with Heat is guaranteed to provide the ultimate massage experience. Make sure the lucky person who receives this gift knows they can choose from high-intensity vibration massage, deep-kneading shiatsu massage, rhythmic air massage, or use together for extra soothing.

Gifts under $400

If you’re thinking of gifting this Total Recline Shiatsu Massage Cushion, just know it’s completely worth it. It’s a versatile massage cushion that offers a shiatsu massage whether you’re sitting up, leaning back, or lying down, and can be used on a chair, couch, or floor. It includes air flex technology to release tension, two speeds of shiatsu massage plus three speeds of seat vibration massage.

Give your BFF the ultimate relief after a hard day with the Body Flex Back Stretching Mat with Heat. It can help them relax thanks to the precision-controlled chambers inflating and deflating in sequence to emulate yoga-style stretches. It includes a removable memory foam pillow for neck support, three intensity levels, a carrying handle, and a programmed massager, plus integrated straps to help make folding and storage easy.

This statement is the ultimate decor staple your bestie would be lucky to have. The Homedics drift is a kinetic sand table with a metal sphere that rolls silently through the sand, carving mesmerizing patterns and creating mindful moments. It’s a perfect gift for someone looking to increase relaxation while giving their living space an extra pop.

The best thing about this high-intensity percussion massage is that it helps target muscle groups that need recovery the most – something your wellness-loving friend would appreciate. It includes a cordless design with a storage case, plus they can choose from six interchangeable attachments and four intensity levels, or pair it with instant hot and cold therapy heat relieves muscle pain and stiffness while cold reduces swelling and inflammation).