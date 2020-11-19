Weighted Blankets Are The Most Comforting Gift Of 2020 Gift

Scroll To See More Images

I don’t need to tell you that 2020 has been a stressful year. You already know it! Between the pandemic and a high-pressure presidential election, I don’t know a single soul who couldn’t benefit from a big bear hug right about now. With social distancing rules in place, said hug isn’t always an option, but getting your loved ones a weighted blanket this holiday season is the perfect gifting equivalent.

Wrapping yourself up in a weighted blanket is like being underneath a big pile of puppies—except less squirmy, obvs. But you get the same de-stressing, comforting benefits! Weighted blankets utilize deep touch pressure to increase your levels of serotonin, the joy hormone, and melatonin, the sleep hormone. While that’s happening, the feel of the blanket also encourages your body to produce less cortisol, the stress hormone.

Speaking as a walking ball of stress, that all sounds great. Sign me up, ASAP. Mom—if you’re reading this, a weighted blanket is on top of my holiday wishlist. And I’m not the only one who wants one; truly, the weighted blanket is a universal gift, one you could give anybody this season. Everyone is anxious AF right now, from your sister to your BFF, and a few hours (or weeks!) underneath a weighted blanket could do them all some good.

When it comes to which weighted blanket to buy, there are a ton of options to suit different preferences. They come in a variety of colors, patterns and styles, so you can definitely find one that matches the aesthetic of whoever you’re shopping for. The key to making sure you’ve got the right one? The best weighted blanket should weigh 10 percent of the user’s weight. Do a little math before you click Checkout and you’ll be good to go.

Read on for the best weighted blankets below, and yes, Mom, I’m serious. Buy me one!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This Luxe, Eco-Friendly Blanket

Weighted blankets aren’t always the most stylish, but Bearaby’s Velvet Napper is an exception. This chunky, hand-knitted blanket is made from sustainable, upcycled eco-velvet, and unlike others, doesn’t contain anything inside of it. Plus, it’ll look ah-mazing on your couch or bed.

This Budget-Friendly Blanket

It’s no secret that weighted blankets are pricey, but this option from YnM won’t hurt your wallet. Plus, it’s made out of cotton, so you won’t overheat under all the that extra weight.

This Trendy Sherpa Blanket

We’re all about that sherpa life, and the coziest trend of the season also comes in weighted blanket form! You’ll stay nice and warm all winter long. Plus, you can take the cover off to wash this one, so it’ll never get smelly.

This Stylish, Neutral Blanket

Urban Outfitters’ weighted blanket comes in navy or grey, and it’s perfect for curling up in after a long, stressful day. TBH, I might have to get both colors. Is one for my bedroom and another for my living room too excessive??

This Colorful Cotton Blanket

Instead of getting a neutral blanket, you could make your de-stressing routine a little more vibrant with luna’s line-up of pastel and striped blankets. It’s the perfect pop of color for your otherwise neutral bedding!

This Extra-Huggable Blanket

Sometimes, poorly-made weighted blankets don’t do a good job of making sure the weight is always distributed properly. You won’t ever feel like this blanket from Casper is lopsided, thanks to microbeads that are evenly distributed throughout, so you can feel balanced and relaxed.

This Washable Plush Blanket

This 18lb. blanket from Sleep Philosophy will wash your worries and anxiety away—or try to, at least. These blankets have an inner layer and a washable out layer for easy cleaning, and they come in baby blue, gray and ivory.

This UGG-dorable Blanket

Leave it to the king of cozy (AKA UGG) make a weighted blanket that I’ll use even when I’m not stressed! This striped throw weighs 12 lbs. and has soft flannel on one side and fluffy faux fur on the other.

This Stark-Worthy Faux Fur Blanket

Want to feel like Queen of the North? This faux fur weighted blanket looks like it comes from Winterfell, but we can guarantee that you’ll be more at ease than Sansa ever was when you wrap yourself up in it.

This Lavish Double-Sided Blanket

Boasting 300-thread count, this Layla double-sided weighted blanket will help calm you down whenever you need it most. It’s plush on one side and breathable cotton on the other, so you’ve got ~options~ for how to cozy up.