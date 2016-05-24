16 Gorgeous Styles That Won’t Make You Detest the Phrase ‘Wedding Hair’

When thinking about the best wedding hairstyles for you, trends probably aren’t the first thing on your mind. What makes you feel great, photographs well, won’t look totally cringe-worthy in 30 years’ time—those are probably higher on the list, but even if you’ve had a vision in mind since the third grade, chances are you’re going to want a little inspiration when it comes time to actually planning your look.

Here, we’ve found 16 of the best wedding hairstyles that are easy, chic, and—best of all—modern. And, hey, even if you’re nowhere near having a ring on your finger … cool hair ideas to copy, right!?