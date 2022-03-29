10 Best Wedding Guest Dresses From Revolve (That Will Make You Look Hot But Not *Too* Hot)

Scroll To See More Images

STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve checked your mailbox lately, you know what’s coming: wedding season. And this isn’t your average wedding season, oh no. This one is about to be bigger and last longer than ever before. The world has years of weddings to make up for now that coronavirus is slowing down (please, please, please let this last) and we’re getting back to *shutters at the thought of potentially jinxing this* normal life.

If your fridge is filled to the brim with wedding invites, then this article is for you. I’ve rounded up some of the most beautiful and unique wedding guest dresses from Revolve, my go-to dress and swimsuit destination, and found some incredible designs that’ll make you look hot but not too hot. After all, it’s the bride or groom’s day. But, you can still look good without upstaging them.

How, you might ask? Well, by finding silhouettes that show off your curves without making you look like you’re not about to go out clubbing. And by opting for dressed with unique sleeves—these are underrated, y’all, they really enhance a look without making you uncomfortable or overexposed. And, lastly, by grabbing a dress in a color that makes you feel like the dime piece that you are. Green to match your eyes. Pink so you feel flirty. Red to feel powerful. You get the gist.

Below, find the absolute best, most stylish wedding guest dresses that’ll make you look and feel good on your loved one’s special day.

Michael Costello x REVOLVE Lexa Dress

There’s almost too much to love about this dress: the front-skirt overlay, the sleeveless and draped sleeve combo, the light blue color. There’s no way you won’t feel like a million bucks in this perfect-for-spring dress.

Tabitha Midi Dress

This ultra-feminine bubblegum pink midi dress will make your Barbie Girl dreams come true. It clings to the body but has a ton of ruching, so you won’t feel overexposed or uncomfortable.

Eizelle Dress

You’ll look like you’re on the way to a royal wedding in this violet lace dress. It’s classy, lightweight and structured—everything you’d want from the ceremony to the after-party.

Strapless Fishtail Dress

This is anything but a boring wedding guest dress. The black ensemble is sleek and sexy, featuring a subtle fishtail bottom detail that takes the look to the next level. This is something you’ll be able to re-wear time and time again: for galas, date nights and so much more.

Skylar Midi

You’ll look hot and classy in this ensemble that’s simple yet so flattering to any body type. The slitted front and spaghetti string straps are some of my favorite details.

Praise Mini Dress

This off-the-shoulder look is adorable in every way possible. The ruching detail, structured bodice and overlayed skirt make for a truly unique dress.

Asymmetrical Flare Halter Mini Dress

Spring wedding on your calendar? This is the dress for you. The draped fabric and halter top are perfect for warming weather.

Diana Gown

Sometimes with weddings, simpler is better. Don’t overthink your look when you have this one-shoulder gown in front of you. The color is dark but the cut is fit for warm weather. So, basically, you can get away with wearing this to a wedding in any season.

Janet Mini Dress

You can’t go wrong in anything mauve—somehow the color is so flattering for all skin tones. The satin wrap dress shimmers in the best way possible. And, the waist tie is a win for all shapes and sizes.

Amanda Uprichard X REVOLVE Cava Midi Dress

This Reformation-esque dress is springy as can be. Plus, it’s linen. No sweating here.