Semi-Formal Wedding Guest Dresses You’ll Actually Wear Again

Wedding season is almost here, and if you’ve found yourself at loss for what to wear to the next one penciled in on your calendar, we’ve got you covered with an assortment of wedding guest dresses that you’ll actually wear again and again from Amazon. Many of which qualify for Prime shipping, making them an apt choice for my fellow procrastinators out there.

Or, perhaps you simply enjoy the adrenaline rush that comes hand in hand with the challenge of having to find something to wear to a wedding with essentially zero time left before the big day to shop. Either way, thanks to Amazon, it’s totally possible to find the perfect dress for the occasion that won’t feel like a waste of money for a one-time wear. These fool-proof frocks are dressy enough for most weddings (regardless of the theme, venue or prescribed dress code) and versatile enough to wear well, anywhere.

1. Hale Bob Misha Jersey Maxi Dress

This elevated boho maxi is dressy enough for outdoor weddings, but also perfect for brunch dates and even running errands.

2. ASTR the label Women's Sleeveless Lace Fit & Flare Midi Dress

This adorable fit-and-flare frock is a wallet-friendly style that you can wear to any cocktail event —regardless of the venue or season.

3. ROMWE Chiffon Belted Cocktail Party Dress

This chiffon dress is one of those go-to pieces in your closet that works for literally any event or outing. We also love the wide colorway selection.

4. Lark & Ro Women's Classic Long Sleeve Wrap Dress

This modest mini dress will work at most weddings and will certainly be a hit at the office as well.

5. Floerns Women's Sleeveless Halter Maxi Dress

This vintage-inspired floral printed frock looks glamorous without feeling over-the-top.