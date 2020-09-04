Chic Wedding Guest Books for Your Big Day

Wedding guest books are important for two reasons. Firstly, so you can look back on your wedding day 30 years from now and remember who the heck went to it. Your mom’s best friend from college’s son? Oh, right. That’s who the kid who drank too much at the open bar was. You can look back at the signatures—or photos if you decide to do a photo guest book. It’ll be a fun trip down memory lane. A guest book is also important for a less sentimental reason: Thank you cards. The tedious task is a lot easier if you can consult your guest book to figure out who to thank. Sure, you do have wedding invitations to go off of, but maybe some people decided not to go. Or your friend broke up with their boyfriend and decided to bring another date last minute. A guest book can be more accurate.

We found the best wedding guest books for you. These books come in a variety of styles, so you can find one that fits in with your color palette and overall vibe of your wedding. One of our picks is customizable, while the other two are more generic.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Personalized Wedding Guest Book

This high-quality wedding guest book is made out of sustainable wood. You choose from four different finishes. When you order this guest book, you’ll enter in the names of the bride, groom and the wedding date, so this keepsake will be super personalized. That information is printed on the guest book cover in gold, creating a stunning memento. You can choose from multiple different kinds of pages colors and weights, allowing you to create a traditional or photo guest book.

2. LEMON SHERBET Wedding Guest Book

Your guests won’t be able to miss this brilliant white and shiny gold guest book. It features an intricate and classic floral illustration on the front. Your guests will be turning thick, gilded pages when they go to enter their name into the book. It has a total of 32 pages, which should be plenty of pages for your wedding. You also get gold and silver metallic markers for everyone to write with, so you don’t have to go searching for markers elsewhere.

3. Hortense B. Hewitt Guest book

This guest book, which features greenery on the cover along with gold foil, has room for 600 signatures on its lined white paper. The happy couple fills out the information about their big day on the first page. It’s also available in three different designs, including a black-and-gold “To Have & To Hold” style, a minimalist “Love Is Love” style and black-and-white stripes that says “Guests.”