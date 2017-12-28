The 20 Best Wedding Registry Gifts That are Total Investments

Whether you’re the one getting married or you’re a wedding guest looking for some inspiration after a friend or family member’s registry sold out, a wedding gift should be an investment that a couple uses to start their life together, whether it’s a stunning item that will beautify their home or a 100 percent practical piece that they’ll use for months or years to come.
From pricey kitchen staples that will make cooking together a breeze to travel-oriented splurges that will make any couple psyched for future globetrotting adventures, the 20 gifts ahead are ones that should be on every engaged couple’s wedding registry—we guarantee you won’t regret it.
Kitchen Aid stand mixer
Even if you’re not an avid baker, this mixer is a must-have because of it’s iconic and last-forever reputation.
Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer, $349.99; at Target
Matching luggage set
Nothing will make you feel more like an adult than walking through an airport with matching four-wheeled suitcases.
Calpak Astyll 3-Piece luggage set, $365 ;at Nordstrom
Classic bathrobes
If you’re not already a robe person married life might make you into one.
Classic bathrobe, $99; at Parachute Home
Wireless speaker for streaming music
Your SO’s (corny...cough, cough) playlists have never sounded so good.
Sonos Play:1 Wireless Speaker, $199.99 at Best Buy
Le Creuset dutch oven
A heavy-bottom pot perfect for chili, stew, or just looking pretty on your stove.
Signature Enameled Cast Iron Oval French Oven, $514.99; at Macy’s
Monogrammed water glasses
Everyday water glasses with your initials is a nice reminder of the union you’ve entered into—plus they go with almost any kitchen style so you can’t go wrong.
Set of 4 monogrammed pint glasses, $59.99; at Williams Sonoma
Fine china set
You probably don’t think you need fine china in your life, but if you don’t get it for your wedding you probably never will.
Wedgwood Renaissance Blue 5-piece place setting, $149.99 at Bloomingdale’s
Michael Aram Gotham white 5-piece place setting, $150 at Bloomingdale’s
Amazon Prime subscription
What could be better for a new couple than the promise of free shipping for a year?
Prime One-Year membership, $99; at Amazon
Honeymoon registry
If you and your S.O. have been living together for a while you probably don’t need much in the way of traditional registry items—have your guests contribute to your honeymoon instead.
The Newlywed Fund honeymoon registry, at The Knot
Virtual assistant
The Echo can play your favorite music, tell you the weather, remind you of appointments, order takeout...wait, why are you getting married again?
Echo 2nd Generation, $99; at Amazon
Bath towels
Start your marriage off on the right (absorbent) foot.
Kassatex Antico towel collection, $10-$36; at Anthropologie
Everyday dishware
A new set of everyday dishes can make your whole kitchen feel brand new.
Marin Blue 16-piece dinnerware set, $116.95; at Crate & Barrel
Bedding set
An easy, all-in-one way to upgrade your sleep situation.
Move-In Bundle, $619 at Brooklinen
Professional blender
Blend, mix, or crush anything with ease—plus this copper colored base will be the chicest thing on your counter.
Vitamix Pro 750 Heritage blender, $749; at Sur La Table
Grill
Fourth of July cookout...need we say more?
Weber Genesis II natural gas grill, $1499; at Amazon
Drill set
How else will you hang all those cool pieces of artwork on your walls?
DeWalt 20-Volt Lithium-Ion Cordless Brushless Compact drill driver, $99 at Home Depot
Vaccuum
Mount this inside a closet for easy access to a crumb-free home.
Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Stick vacuum, $599.99 at Target
Matching pots and pans
It’s time to toss the motley crew of pots and pans you’ve acquired over the years to make room for this gorgeous—and useful—set.
Calphalon Signature Stainless Steel 10-pc set, $975; at Crate & Barrel
Wardrobe steamer
If you have the room for it, a stand-up steamer beats out an old-school iron any day of the week.
Rowenta Precision Valet Full-Size garment steamer, $149.99; at Bed Bath & Beyond
Knife block
Sure a traditional knife block is great to have, but these ceramic babies are lightweight, super sharp, and take a long time to dull.
Cuisinart 6-piece ceramic knife set, $49.99; at Macy’s