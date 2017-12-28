The 20 Best Wedding Registry Gifts That are Total Investments

Whether you’re the one getting married or you’re a wedding guest looking for some inspiration after a friend or family member’s registry sold out, a wedding gift should be an investment that a couple uses to start their life together, whether it’s a stunning item that will beautify their home or a 100 percent practical piece that they’ll use for months or years to come.

From pricey kitchen staples that will make cooking together a breeze to travel-oriented splurges that will make any couple psyched for future globetrotting adventures, the 20 gifts ahead are ones that should be on every engaged couple’s wedding registry—we guarantee you won’t regret it.