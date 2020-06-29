Affordable Wedding Bands You Can Buy on Amazon

Scroll To See More Images

Whether you’re planning your wedding with your S.O. or simply browsing for options that you may find covetable in the future, there are plenty of wedding band options to choose from. The age-old “rule” of thumb positing that an engagement ring should be priced at approximately three months of a person’s annual income is kind of outdated at this point. In fact, many modern-day couples planning to tie the knot have grown more keen on the idea of a more modest and wallet-friendly wedding ring.

With that being said, however, and in the name of being at least, semi-traditional, it is nice to have a wearable token of your special day to remember your vows and an option that won’t fade, tarnish or rust over the years. You can get just about anything you can dream of on online these days, and yes, wedding rings and bands are definitely no exception. While you may be skeptical to buy something so special and so sentimental from an online retailer, there are surprisingly some very impressive rings that not only look as luxe as their pricier counterparts but also are affordably priced. Scroll through below to check out some of our favorite versatile and high-quality pieces to consider for yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Vir Jewels Petite Diamond Wedding Band

This premium wedding band is adorned with thirteen stones and features a shared prong set band. This luxe band also comes complete with a gift box and is easy to clean.

2. Tesori & Co 10K Wedding Band

Available in yellow, white, or rose gold finishes, this elegant and refined wedding band is a great piece to layer with an embellished engagement ring. This piece also comes with a velvet gift box.

3. DovEggs Moissanite Wedding Band

This budget-friendly wedding band is designed with platinum over sterling metal and is encrusted with dazzling moissanite embellishments that look just as striking as real diamonds.