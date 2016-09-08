The Wedding Advice Checklist Every Bride—and Guest—Should Read

Not many social situations are quite as fraught as weddings can be. Steeped in cultural and religious tradition, tying the knot tends to be emotionally loaded, and that includes both incredible joy and deep-seated anxiety. The process of planning and taking part in a wedding is also long, expensive, and exhausting—especially considering it all ends in a day. To help make any wedding, whether it’s yours, your best friend’s, or a distant cousin’s, more fun and relaxed, we collected 10 of our most crucial collections of wedding-related tips, ideas, and solutions.

Industry expert Anja Winikka offers 10 tips about wedding gift do’s and don’ts, including how much to give for a wedding gift if you’re going the money route, when to give it, and when it’s okay to not give money at all.

Pro wedding planners give their take on some of the coolest, most modern ways they’ve seen brides do the whole “borrowed or blue” thing. Feel free to steal their smart ideas.

Amid planning the guest list, catering, floral arrangements, and photographer, keeping one key part of the wedding totally unfussy can be a welcome change of pace.

A comprehensive checklist of everything you need to do, beauty-wise, starting from two months before your wedding, right up to the big day.

Here’s how two etiquette experts suggest you handle 20 of the most confusing and sensitive wedding scenarios for wedding guests and bride

These days, the best bridesmaid hairstyles are soft, romantic, and—wait for it—not always up. Ahead, 19 styles—including a couple that are not-so-traditional—for the wedding party to wear on the big day.

Choosing the right wedding invitation is key because it sets the tone for the whole affair—but over time, lots of invites have gotten a little predictable and a lot boring. Luckily, the internet has a wealth of cool invites, many of which you can customize and order immediately. Bonus: Lots are totally affordable.

Learn from eight smart ladies who made realistic, doable, not-at-all-extreme changes to their diets and fitness routines, and felt amazing by the time they walked down the aisle.

These 12 apps help take the anxiety out of wedding planning by managing your gift registry, organizing your vendor contacts, sorting out the music, offering free checklists, planning a budget, and much more.

We checked in with top wedding planners and experts around the country to find out exactly what they think is worth scrimping on and what’s worth splurging on.