Cute Wedding Advice Cards for Your Big Celebration

Unsolicited advice about marriage or your wedding day is the worst. Your eye might start twitching from your aunt droning on about what kind of appetizers you need to serve. Before you say your “I dos,” you’ll get a lot of advice that you do not want from a wide variety of people, including some people you’re just meeting for the first time. Maybe when you’re cake tasting the chef decides to dole out a little or you’re approached by a random well-meaning woman while you’re trying on dresses. Well, when it comes to your actual wedding day, wedding advice cards make for a great keepsake.

Everyone is feeling a little misty-eyed about love, and after going through this momentous event, you might want to have your family and friends’ advice on-hand, so you can look back on it. Solicited advice is A-OK in our book. That’s why we rounded up the best wedding advice cards for you. They come in a variety of styles, so you should be able to find one that suits yours. These cards are small, but give your guests plenty of space to write. We can’t promise that it’ll make their handwriting any more legible, though.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Bliss Collections Mad Libs Advice and Wishes Cards

Featuring a sophisticated script on premium card stock, these high-quality cards won’t bleed through as your loved ones give you some sage—or not so helpful—marriage advice. This set of 50 has plenty of space for your family and friends to write. They’ll advise you on what to “always” and “never” do and suggest some unique date ideas. There’s also a space for them to sign the card.

2. 50 4×6 Rustic Wedding Advice

Featuring wood boards, a string of lights and a little bit of lace, these vibrant cards won’t be missed as guests enter your bridal shower or wedding ceremony. The thick cards, which are about the size of an index card, are built to last, so you can look back on this advice. They’ll answer short prompts like “keep your sense of humor when…” and “always tell each other…”

3. Kate Aspen Wedding Advice Cards

Unlike your typical rectangular shape, these heart-shaped cards just go with your whole celebration of love a little bit better. The craft-style cards have a rustic vibe and are succinct, so your guests will be more likely to fill them out. They just need to fill out in a few blanks, none of which are too brain-wracking. You get 50 cards in this set.