Chic Waterproof Jackets That Can Weather Any Rain Storm

When the forecast calls for a chance of rain, you have to plan your outfit accordingly. This isn’t to say you have to pull out all the stops — i.e. bringing a change of rain boots along or stuffing one of those plastic ponchos in your tote bag. You’d probably survive with just an umbrella on your person, but when you’re facing gray skies, having a waterproof jacket hanging in your closet definitely comes in handy. You were going to wear a coat anyway, right?

Granted, shopping for a waterproof jacket might not be as thrilling as browsing the shoe display, but it’s just as necessary — if not more so, depending on your priorities. And if you’re envisioning stiff, school bus yellow outerwear, hit the brakes on that mental image. We’re not saying those styles of rain gear don’t exist (they definitely do), but we’ve done the legwork and scouted out the best waterproof jackets for women that not only keep you dry, but that also keep you looking stylish.

1. Columbia Women's Arcadia II Waterproof Jacket

Columbia’s waterproof jacket for women is an iconic piece. The simple design fits any wardrobe, but don’t let it’s basic aesthetic fool you — this piece of outerwear is well equipped to take on anything and everything from a lazy drizzle to a torrential downpour. See, the Arcadia II Jacket has a secret weapon: it features the brand’s signature air-permeable protection, so it’s waterproof, breathable and super protective against storms. It’s also adjustable, with an outer shell that features an adjustable hood, drawcord at the hem and zippered hand pockets. Not positive it’s going to rain? The lightweight jacket folds and packs into a pocket size so you can store in your tote in case of emergencies.

2. OutdoorMaster Women's 3-in-1 Ski Jacket

You can brave any storm in this waterproof jacket for women by OutdoorMaster. Marketed as a ski jacket, this is definitely a pick for cooler months and climates. It features a removable fleece jacket, so you can add a layer of warmth and comfort on those extra chilly days, and a hooded waterproof shell. The two individual pieces can be worn together or independent of each other, so you’re essentially getting two jackets for the price of one.

3. ZHENWEI Womens Lightweight Waterproof Jacket

ZHENWEI’s trench is the most fashionable pick on this list by far. The lightweight jacket comes in an array of gorgeous colors like lake blue, purple and wine red. Its design features also add to its chic style, most notably the row of buttons down the front in tandem with a zipper-front closure. It also has two large front pockets that are roomy enough to store your cell, keys, wallet, etc. And if you’re an avid traveler, you’re in luck! The jacket folds nicely and fits neatly in a small pouch you can pack in your carry on.