20 Elevated Ways to Eat (and Drink!) Watermelon This Summer

Watermelon’s freaking delicious and healthy—take it from “Orange is the New Black” star Vicky Jeudy, who can’t get enough of the low-calorie summer snack. So in honor of National Watermelon Day, and the fact that summer is (sniffle) about halfway over, we gathered a bunch of different ways to make the sweet, hydrating fruit.

Whether you’re in the mood for a boozy watermelon cocktail, popsicles, cold soup, salad, or just want to use watermelon as a healthy base for a rich dessert, these 20 ideas will motivate you to make the most of the rest of watermelon season.