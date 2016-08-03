20 Elevated Ways to Eat (and Drink!) Watermelon This Summer

StyleCaster
by
Watermelon’s freaking delicious and healthy—take it from “Orange is the New Black” star Vicky Jeudy, who can’t get enough of the low-calorie summer snack. So in honor of National Watermelon Day, and the fact that summer is (sniffle) about halfway over, we gathered a bunch of different ways to make the sweet, hydrating fruit.

Whether you’re in the mood for a boozy watermelon cocktail, popsicles, cold soup, salad, or just want to use watermelon as a healthy base for a rich dessert, these 20 ideas will motivate you to make the most of the rest of watermelon season.

Fruit Pizza

Baker's Royale

Chilled Rose Watermelon Soup

No Spoon Necessary

Watermelon Cucumber Popsicles

The Comfort of Cooking

Homemade Watermelon Vitamin Water

Soup Addict

Grilled Watermelon with Jalapenos, Feta, and Honey

Domesticate Me

Pan-Seared Watermelon Steak

Oh My Veggies

Watermelon Feta Blackberry Skewers

A Healthy Life for Me

Watermelon Fruit Pizza

Fitness Food Diva

Creamy Watermelon Coconut Milkshake

Cook Nourish Bliss

Arugula Watermelon Feta Salad

Served from Scratch

Grilled Haloumi with Watermelon and Basil-Mint Oil

Daily Herald

Watermelon Lemonade

Cooking Classy

Watermelon Salsa

Gimme Some Oven

Moroccan Watermelon Cucumber Salad

Feasting at Home

Cucumber Watermelon Sangria

Better Homes and Gardens

Kiwi Watermelon Coconut Vodka Pops

The Little Epicurean

Vodka Watermelon Cooler

Jennifer Meyering

Cucumber Watermelon Salad

Foodie Crush

Savory Watermelon Salad

BS in the Kitchen

Chocolate-Covered Frozen Watermelon

From Calculus to Cupcakes

