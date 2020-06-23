Durable Washboards That’ll Get Stubborn Stains Out of Your Clothes

When you think of washboards, you might have images of the Dust Bowl and a woman aggressively scrubbing at her laundry. A washboard seems like a thing that is in the far past, but washboards still remain a great way to get your stains out and clean clothes. We’re not suggesting you get rid of the washer or dryer, but if you’re trying to take less trips to the laundromat or get frustrated with stained clothes, check out the best washboards that we’ve rounded up.

We have two modern, plastic options, and a traditional stainless-steel-and-wooden washboard. The classic washboard doesn’t only make for an effective laundry cleaning tool, it also can make a vintage, rustic home decoration when you aren’t using it. Among the plastic options is a washboard that neatly fits in your bathroom sink, and a washboard that is a plastic twist on the classic. You’ll find that a little elbow grease, soap and washboard removes stains better than your modern, electric washer can. If you’re hand-washing your delicates already, you might as well invest in a washboard to make cleaning your underwear, bras and socks a more streamlined process.

1. Ohisu Blue Washboard Basin

You don’t have to climb into the tub or bend over your washboard in a bin to scrub your clothes clean. This convenient washboard just rests in your bathroom or kitchen sink, and you fill it with water and soap. The scrubbing board, with its unique stair shape, doesn’t snag on clothing. This bright blue washboard is a nice size to wash all of your delicates, smaller clothing items and even your makeup pads.

2. Behrens Manufacturing Galvanized Washboard

If you want to throw it back to before a laundry machine existed, check out this old-fashioned washboard. Made out of galvanized steel and a natural pine wooden frame, this washboard gives you a tough surface to scrub your clothes on. This rust-resistant board is even recyclable, when you do decide to part ways with it. You can even make this washboard a decor piece when it isn’t in use.

3. MZD Plastic Rectangle Washboard

If you’re trying to get stains or dirt out of clothes, check out this plastic washboard. For t-shirts, pants and dresses, you can wash them on this modern take on the washboard. The washboard is 50 in. long and 23 in. tall, which gives you plenty of space to scrub out those stains. The washboard is reinforced with ribs to make it more durable even when you’re putting a lot of pressure and weight on it. It comes in bright red, green or blue.