Wire Wall Grids for Displaying Photos & Mementos

Cork boards are so yesterday. Minimalism is in, so it’s unsurprising that something as bare-bones as a wall grid has become a go-to home decor tool. You can put reminders up on it, show off polaroids of you and your friends on vacay, display colors, photos and mantras that inspire you. Sure, you could hang all of that stuff individually, but that would be a ton of work compared to putting up one wall grid.

The best wall grids are sturdy and durable. You don’t want a flimsy wall grid that bends under the pressure of what you clip to it. Wall grids are normally made out of metal, which is usually painted black, gold, rose gold, silver or white. You do have to use a little elbow grease to install the wall grid, either by following the instructions and nailing it to the wall or by using some extra strong adhesive hooks to keep it aloft. Some wall grid sets come with multiple panels and clips, so you’ll have everything you need to get your vision board started. We found some cute options for you, so you can find one that matches your aesthetic.

1. BULYZER Grid Wire Board

Made out of metal rust-resistant wire, this organizer won’t let you down. You get two grid wall panels, ten clips, four nails, two hooks and one mini-hammer to put up this grid. It’s so easy that you don’t even need any directions. You’ll be able to decorate it with plenty of photos and knick-knacks. It’ll stay put under the weight of your mood board. It’s available in black, gold or rose gold.

2. Wall Grid Panel

If you order this wall grid panel set, you won’t have to run out to get clips to hang up photos, cards and magazine articles. This set comes with 20 stylish wooden clips, two metal clips, four S hooks and seamless hooks, so you can install your wall grid and put your favorite things on it. You can get one gold grid or one rose gold grid for your home or a set of two black grids.

3. Kaforise Wire Wall Grid Panel

This wall grid certainly won’t feel flimsy. It’s made out of heavier metal, so it won’t bend under pressure but it isn’t so heavy that it’ll fall off the walls either. The set comes with mounting screws, which will help you secure the grid into the wall. You get two panels with this set, in either black or white. If you want any cute accessories, you’ll need to get them separately.