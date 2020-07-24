Chic Waist Bags That Are Anything But The Tacky Nylon Styles of The Past

Scroll To See More Images

Waist bags, belt bags, buckle bags, bum bags, waist belts or straight-up “fanny packs,” (the bona fide old-school term for the style)—call them what you want to call them—but this formerly outdated and downright dorky accessory has been resurrected from the fashion grave and his held steady as a popular handbag choice for a couple of years now. Designers, fashion bloggers, and other tastemakers have all been spotted sporting modernized and contemporary spin-offs the cheap nylon versions we’re used to from the early ’80s and ’90s in luxe leather fabrics, chic patterns, and elevated metal accents.

But aside from being on-trend and clearly 100 percent influencer-approved, they’re also just remarkably convenient and functional—I mean we’re talking a hands-free, theft-proof bag that’s roomy enough to stow and tote around your daily essentials without feeling (and looking) bulky and cumbersome. Of course, if you’re feeling a little bit nervous about rocking one yourself, we totally get it. That’s why we’ve sifted through a slew of chic and style-forward options so you don’t have to. Scroll through to check out some of our favorite waist bag styles below.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Herschel Fourteen Waist Pack

Available in a huge variety of chic colorways, this sport-meets-chic waist bag ( my favorite color is “ash rose”) features a leather pull tab zipper and the brand’s signature lining.

2. ALDO Women's Pounce Fanny Pack

This quilted, vegan leather buckle bag comes in three chic colors (red, blush, and classic black) and features luxe bronze hardware accents and a chic tasseled zipper for an elegant touch.

3. Wah Chun Snakeskin Print Belt Bag

This faux leather mini waist bag features a vegan-friendly snakeskin effect, along with silver an adjustable silver belt buckle to adjust the width of the strap around your waist.