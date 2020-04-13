These Compact Waffle Makers Will Upgrade Your Next Sunday Brunch at Home

Is there anything better than waking up on a lazy Sunday morning to the heavenly aroma of freshly-brewed coffee, buttery waffles in the works, and some sweet maple syrup? Yeah, we definitely don’t think so either. While frozen waffles will certainly suffice in a pinch, there’s really nothing that can compare to the unrivaled goodness (and sheer convenience) of homemade waffles. Of course, unlike pancakes, omelets, scrambles, oatmeal, and other breakfast food staples, waffles (whether regular or Belgium style) are a bit trickier to get right—especially if you’re not armed with the right gadgets and ingredients.

Fortunately, compact waffle makers do in fact exist, so you can make delicious waffles at home without the hassle or mess. Waffle irons are a serious godsend if you’re addicted to the next-level breakfast food, and if you’re going to do an at-home waffle day, why not do it right? Thanks to these easy-to-use kitchen sidekicks, your next at-home brunch is going to be totally Instagram-worthy (and obviously, yummy), trust me.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Nostalgia MWF5AQ MyMini Personal Electric Waffle Maker

This adorable little kitchen gadget not only allows you to make a quick and easy waffle breakfast, but you can also use it to make biscuits, french toast, grilled cheese, hashbrowns and so much more. It’s also super easy to use; simply plug in the maker until it’s preheated (there’s a light that will let you know when it’s ready to use) and begin cooking your feast.

2. Oster Belgian Waffle Maker, Stainless Steel

This pint-sized stainless steel waffle maker is mightier than you might think. It allows you to easily make Belgian waffles, thanks to oversized pockets capable of holding all the topping you desire. It’s also equipped with an eight-inch nonstick plate to make the waffles easy to serve and to prevent messes.

3. Chefman Anti-Overflow Belgian Waffle Maker

This easy-to-use waffle maker is designed with a wrap-around to channel to catch excess batter and prevent messes. It also features seven different settings, allowing you to cook your waffles (Belgian or traditional) precisely to your liking.