The Best of Vogue Paris’ Epic 65-Page Fall RTW Editorial

The fall fashion issues are finally upon us, and we can always count on the folks at Vogue Paris to provide us with an epic Ready-to-Wear editorial in its August issue. This year, Inez & Vinoodh — along with the styling dream team of Emmanuelle Alt, Suzanne Koller and Melanie Ward — took to the streets of Los Angeles to shoot a 65-page spread starring some of the biggest models around.

Lara Stone, Natasha Poly, Freja Beha Erichsen, Arizona Muse, Raquel Zimmerman and Isabeli Fontana are snapped around Southern California — on Venice Beach, in Beverly Hills, on Hollywood Blvd. — wearing full looks by every designer imaginable. With images in vivid color and black and white, each girl has her own story, but let’s be real: Lara’s vibrant shots (and her blonde surfer dude co-stars) steal the show.

Photos via The Fashion Spot