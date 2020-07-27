Affordable Vlogging Kits to Elevate Your Content Without Breaking The Bank

Whether you’re aspiring to embark on a full-time career as a beauty, lifestyle, or fashion vlogger or just simply want to take your video and photography game (or conference call get-up) to the next level, investing in a complexion-enhancing and camera-stabilizing set-up will give you an instant boost in the quality of the content you’re putting out there. Ring lights are the secret behind the filter-like quality you see on perfectly-lit videos and pictures from professional photographers, bloggers, and videographers, while background-noise mufflers and compact tripods are key for reducing shake and blurriness. Fortunately, there are plenty of budget-friendly sets complete with the basics for vlogging, whether you’re using a smartphone or DLSR camera to create.

These handy and amateur-friendly kits come with everything you need for beginner bloggers looking to refine and improve their skills without breaking the bank with pricey, professional-grade equipment. Even if you’re merely looking to get a leg up on your social media (or selfie) game, these kits will definitely take your videos, photos, and vlogs to the next level. Ahead, check out our favorite kits that will help you refine your craft without going broke on the basics.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Mouriv Smartphone Video Rig Kit

Designed to amplify and enhance the sound quality on your videos, vlogs, and live stream content, this affordable set comes complete with a tripod, lighting accessory, and smoothie for sound improvement.

2. Kaqinu 10" Selfie Ring Light with Stand

Including a skin-perfecting LED lighting set-up, as well as a phone holder and adjustable tripod stand, this beginner-friendly kit has everything you need to enhance the quality of your content.

3. Tubace Vlogging Starter Kit

Featuring a miniature yet high-quality microphone for better sound quality and clarity and a stabilizing tripod for your phone or camera, this kit is also great for those starting a podcast.