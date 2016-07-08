The 25 Coolest Vintage T-Shirts on Etsy Right Now

This spring, I was on the set of a photo shoot when the hairstylist complimented my denim jacket. My reply: “Oh, I got it on Etsy!” A few minutes later, she also asked me about oversize tribal-print sweater I had tied around my waist. “Also Etsy,” I said. What I didn’t tell her was the super-soft vintage T-shirt under my jacket and the nameplate necklace I wear every day are also from—say it with me—Etsy. And so is, I’d say, about 60 percent of my closet.

At face value, the site can appear overwhelmingly large, as twee as any Pinterest “wedding inspo” board, and generally pretty lackluster as far as fashion goes. But! For every crocheted cardigan and stretchy headband, there are gold Moschino belts, ’80s high-waist Guess jeans, silk ’60s Dior blouses, and vintage Gucci loafers. But for vintage T-shirt lovers, that’s where Etsy’s the real gem.

To me, a broken-in old slogan tee—whether worn seriously or ironically—is appropriate for most occasions and looks so damn cool with anything you own, from high-waisted jeans to under a blazer.

Here, 25 stellar selections straight from Etsy to snap up now before they’re gone forever.