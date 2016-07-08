StyleCaster
The 25 Coolest Vintage T-Shirts on Etsy Right Now

by
Photo: Etsy

This spring, I was on the set of a photo shoot when the hairstylist complimented my denim jacket. My reply: “Oh, I got it on Etsy!” A few minutes later, she also asked me about oversize tribal-print sweater I had tied around my waist. “Also Etsy,” I said. What I didn’t tell her was the super-soft vintage T-shirt under my jacket and the nameplate necklace I wear every day are also from—say it with me—Etsy. And so is, I’d say, about 60 percent of my closet.

At face value, the site can appear overwhelmingly large, as twee as any Pinterest “wedding inspo” board, and generally pretty lackluster as far as fashion goes. But! For every crocheted cardigan and stretchy headband, there are gold Moschino belts, ’80s high-waist Guess jeans, silk ’60s Dior blouses, and vintage Gucci loafers. But for vintage T-shirt lovers, that’s where Etsy’s the real gem.

To me, a broken-in old slogan tee—whether worn seriously or ironically—is appropriate for most occasions and looks so damn cool with anything you own, from high-waisted jeans to under a blazer.

Here, 25 stellar selections straight from Etsy to snap up now before they’re gone forever.

1 of 25

Vintage 80's Florida Tee, $48; at Etsy store Love Faustine

Iron Maiden Vintage Tee, $48; at Etsy store Cotton Fever 

Vintage Ski Colorado Tee, $19; at Etsy store Mint Threads

'90s Bart Simpson Tank, $36; at Etsy store Paint Your Wagon Shop

Vintage '90s Grateful Dead Bears Shirt, $68; at Etsy store Cults Collxtion

Vintage '80s Reebok Tee, $18; at Etsy store Manitou Supply

Vintage '90s Neon Surf Tee, $26; at Etsy store I'm Trying to Focus 

Vintage 80's Ocean Pacific Graphic Surf Tee, $58; at Etsy store Love Faustine

Vintage Elvis Tee, $35; at Etsy store Air Mail PHL

Vintage NKOTB Tee, $68; at Etsy store Beach Wolf Vintage 

Vintage '80s Gulf Shore Alabama Tee, $24; at Etsy store Manitou Supply

1993 Alan Jackson Tee, $25; at Etsy store Metropology

Vintage Bangkok Travel Tee, $18; at St Garbage

DEF LEPPARD '90s T-Shirt Adrenalize Tour, $59; at Etsy store Shop Exile 

Vintage '70s Electric Light Orchestra Tee, $48; at Etsy store Love Faustine

Vintage 80's Cheerleader Tee, $19.99; at Etsy store Downtown Generations 

Young Life '80s Teem $56; at Etsy store I'm Trying to Focus

Vintage '80s Bengals Tee, $59.59; at Etsy store NOIROHIO VINTAGE

'80s Niagara Falls Vintage T-Shirt, $19.84; at Etsy store High Noon Full Moon

Vintage Rochester tourism Shirt, $40; at Etsy store Beach Wolf Vintage

Vintage Phantom Tee, $20; at Etsy store Air Mail PHL

'90s Classic DKNY Tee, $21; at Capt Clothing Vintage

Lil Bow Wow 2002 Tour Tee, $22; at Etsy store Troyan Vintage 

'90s Ralph Lauren POLO Tee, $66; at Etsy store Capt Clothing Vintage 

Santa Cruz '90s Skateboard Tee, $19; at Etsy store Soma Vintage 

