This Kardashian-Approved Sex Toy Site Is A Must For Your New Favorite Toys

As a shopping editor, I’ve become an expert in a lot of very niche things. Among them: spotting seasonal trends before the actual season begins, discovering haircare products so good, shoppers have dubbed them “life-changing,” and (perhaps most crucially) gaining a robust knowledge on all things sex toys.

I’ve written about these pleasurable products for years now, so I’ve done my fair share of digging around online to find the best destinations for vibrators, dildos, and everything in between. But it wasn’t until the Kardashians started gifting each other vibrators from the same site over and over again that I was able to confidently tell my friends and readers where the best place was to go: Lelo.

It started when Kourt gifted Khloé a Lelo clit stimulator for Mother’s Day a few years back. I took a major mental note of this and added it to my “Shop When You Have Money” list that unfortunately has grown to three pages (single-spaced). Then, just when I forgot about this exchange, Kourt sent some Lelo goodies to everyone on her Poosh PR list. After this, I knew what I had to do. Test these sex toys myself, of course.

Now, let me just say: If you’re looking for a vibrator under $60, this site is not it. (Instead, you should try out this TikTok-loved rose device. It’s a little more budget-friendly.) Lelo’s specialty is extremely luxe and tech-backed sex toys. Basically, this site is where you’ll find the Teslas and Ferraris of vibrators. I’m talking about stimulators that use cruise control technology to literally change pressure and power modes on their own based on your grip. Seriously, you can get off while barely exerting any energy of your own.

That’s just one of the many jaw-dropping devices this site offers, though. Below, check out some of my (and the Kardashian’s) faves. Trust me, you won’t be disappointed.

Lelo Sona 2 Cruise

Remember how above I mentioned a vibrator with cruise control? It’s this one. Yes, it’s small enough to hold and comfortably control in one hand, but it’s somehow jam-packed with a bunch of shockingly advanced settings. It absorbs sonic waves and transmits those to target your clitoris. It’s 2090 technology in 2020, and we’re grateful. And, FWIW, this is the exact model that Khloé gave to Kourtney.

Sila 2

A wider mouth makes for easier-to-maneuver clitoral stimulation. This Sila 2 is like a sister of the Sona 2 Cruise in that it feels just like oral sex and hones in on your most pleasurable spots, but instead of using sonic waves, this one uses intense vibrations to get you off. The waterproof and rechargeable device is what Kourtney included in her Poosh PR gifts to her besties, so you can trust that it’s going to be mind-blowing. If that doesn’t convince you, the toy’s eight pleasure settings and whisper-quiet functionality might.

Soraya Wave

Let me be frank: This is not your average rabbit vibrator. Instead of being stiff and one-dimensional, this device is designed to target both your G-spot and your clitoris all at once, thanks to its unique curvature. Plus, its eight settings cover every base there is. The power ranges from a subtle murmur to a pressure-filled pulse. These options make for a seriously powerful climax.

Tiani 3

It’s time for us as a society to recognize that when it comes to the bedroom, sex toys aren’t competition, but teammates. When you use this couples device, you and your partner will find that a team of three is much, much better than two. The remote-controlled vibrator is ideal for foreplay and penetration. The unique shape doesn’t get in the way of your usual moves, and only adds to the pleasure.

Gigi 2

If you haven’t found your G-spot yet, allow this device to make that discovery for you. The vibrator is sculpted to hit the erogenous zone in the best way possible. If you’re not feeling penetration, use the flat tip to give your clitoris some TLC. It’s the best of both worlds.