Vibrating Alarm Clocks So Effective That You Won’t Hit Snooze

Realizing that you slept through your alarm is the worst. It jolts you awake and sends you careening through your apartment in a panic state. It essentially undos all of that restful beauty sleep you got. You definitely won’t have time to get ready. You’ll throw on the first items of clothing you see and sprint out the door. You’ll be in a bad mood for the entire day. Sleeping through an alarm isn’t something we want to experience again. If the culprit is your too-quiet phone alarm or your body going rogue, you can remedy your oversleeping with a heavy-duty, vibrating alarm clock.

The three clocks below use a two-pronged approach to get your REM-stage sleeping butt out of bed. In addition to the jarring noise from the alarm clock, there is an extendable shaker that sits on your bed and vibrates. With one of our picks, you can set a dual alarm for you and your partner. The person who wakes up earlier can wake up with the otherwise silent vibrant alarm, and the later sleeper can set a more traditionally loud alarm. We rounded up the best vibrating alarm clocks that’ll wake even the heaviest snoozer. It’s time to break-up with your snooze button.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. PPLEE Vibrating Loud Alarm Clock

With the bed shaker and buzzer mode, you’ll have a hard time sleeping through this particular alarm. There are three different alarm modes: Bed shaker, buzzer or bed shaker and buzzer. The bed shaker goes into bed with you and starts vibrating when your alarm goes off. This is also a good choice for couples, because the vibrating alarm will supposedly only wake the person who set the alarm up. You can choose between seven different colored lights for your nightlight.

2. LIELONGREN Loud Alarm Clock with Bed Shaker

You’ll always know what time it is with this large 7-in. display. You can adjust the brightness levels along with your three alarm options (bed shaker, buzzer or bed shaker and buzzer). If you want to use the vibrating option, make sure to put the buzzer in bed with you. This clock has two USB ports, which means you can charge your phone while you snooze. You can also set dual alarms, so you don’t have to set your partner’s alarm after you wake up.

3. Sonic Bomb Dual Extra Loud Alarm Clock

This alarm clock has been around since 1980. In addition to vibrating and blasting a loud alarm, the lights on the clock also flash, so everything but your sense of smell is woken up. You can customize how often and how long you want your alarm and snooze to go off. You won’t spend any time deciphering instructions, because this alarm clock is easy to use and set. It comes in seven colors.