Plant-Based Protein Powders That Don’t Taste Like an Actual Plant

Protein is an integral part of every diet — whether you’re a vegan, vegetarian or unabashed carnivore. However, it can be more challenging to ensure you’re getting enough of it when you’re following a plant-based diet. While I’m admittedly no longer meat and dairy-free, I did dabble with veganism for a bit after my dad challenged me to do so, antagonistically positing that I couldn’t go without a hamburger for a month. I love burgers, but I really don’t like when someone tells me I can’t do something. So yes, I guess his strategy worked. Somewhat surprisingly, the short-lived stint actually lasted six months, which led me to discover some of the best vegan protein powders that I actually still use in my smoothies. Seeing as how I write about supplements pretty often and get to try out new ones out pretty regularly, I’ve taste-tested quite a few options, and frankly, many of them tasted like straight-up grass.

To be honest, I have a couple of whey-based protein powders that I’ve been faithful to since well, forever. They’re rich and creamy, but definitely not vegan-friendly. Along my journey though, I discovered that finding a plant-based powder that didn’t taste like my dying house plants proved to be a major challenge. But, rest assured friends, it isn’t definitively impossible. In fact, there are plenty of delicious-tasting whey and soy free powders that will give you the protein and even some added greens to keep your wellness endeavors and fitness goals on track.

1. Isopure Nature’s Best Plant-Based Protein Powder

It’s not always easy to find protein supplement that are low-carb and keto-approved but also plant-based. Isopure’s delicious Plant-Based Protein Powder checks off all the boxes, giving you a 20 gram protein boost with zero grams of sugar.

2. Tone It Up Organic Vegan Protein Powder

Each scoop of this creamy, vanilla-flavored power gives you 15 grams of protein without any sugar to help you achieve lean muscle mass. It’s not only vegan, but it’s also non-GMO, gluten-free and kosher.

3. Kos Organic Plant Protein

This chocolate flavored plant-powered protein powder is chock full of pea, quinoa, flax-seed and chia to deliver vegan-friendly fuel without a foul taste. It’s also infused with tasty cacao, Himalayan pink salt, stevia and organic coconut milk for taste and a creamy texture. Yum.