21 Vegan Bags That Look 0% Crunchy

Photo: Getty Images

I’m a known evangelist for vegan-leather jackets (buy one that’s well made, and no one will know the difference) but for whatever reason, most of the handbags I own are of the animal-skin variety. Lately, though, I’ve been thinking that there’s really no reason not to consider vegan alternatives—not only is there less guilt factor when it comes to ethics and sustainability, but some of the options out there are just really damn cute.

Canadian label Matt & Nat has been making consistently great vegan bags for more than 20 years, and now their sleek, unadorned aesthetic feels right in line with some of the buzziest leather brands of the moment (at a crazy-good price point, too). On the upper end of the spectrum, Stella McCartney’s PETA-approved bags are street-style regulars, while independent designers like Mandy Coon have made vegan versions of their most popular styles. And that’s just synthetic styles—there are also Beklina’s cool canvas circle bags (bonus: they’re washable), Edie Parker’s party-ready acrylic clutches, and more.

In the slideshow, shop 21 fashion-girl-approved vegan handbags.

Mitsuko Mini Bag, $115; at Matt & Nat

Jules Bucket Bag II, $195; at Angela Roi

Antonello Suni Rombi Clutch, $325; at Accompany

Billie Bag, $110; at Medusa

MM6 Maison Margiela Vinyl-Coated Shoulder Bag, $365; at Luisaviaroma

Monki Faux Shearling Backpack, $53; at ASOS

Metallic Handle Tote Bag, $79.99; at Mango

Gucci Broadway Kitty Glitter Acrylic Clutch, $2,490; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Serpent Heart Clutch, $115; at Poppy Lissiman

Vegan Leather Hobo Bag, $249; at Adolfo Dominguez

Nadia Gabriella Ella Neon Pink Acrylic Clutch, $250; at Runway2Street

Opening Ceremony x Esprit Small Logo Tote, $40; at Opening Ceremony

Edie Parker Small Trunk Stars and Stripes Glittered Acrylic Box Clutch, $1,695; at Net-A-Porter

Demi Grey Shoulder Bag, $164.86; at Labante

Lofti Serus Bag, $120; at Beklina

SMK White Foldover Bag, $63.45; at New Classics

Mandy Coon Faux Sueded Vegan Leather Bunny Bag, $405; at Helpsy

Chandra Backpack, $140; at Matt & Nat

Cassidy Vegan Weekender, $69.95; at Sole Society

Stella McCartney Falabella Box Bird Shoulder Bag, $1,465; at Nordstrom

Zilla Glossy Sailing Bag, $395; at Patron of the New

