Chic Vanity Tables to Elevate Your Beauty Routine

Sure, many of us prop up in front of our floor mirror or uncomfortably stand in the bathroom to do our skincare routine and put on our makeup. But imagine having a dedicated place to sit down, relax, and get ready for the day or night? On top of that, what is this designated place also organized and beautifully displayed all of your luxe cosmetics, chic perfume bottles, and products whose packaging is more appealing than the actual formula it contains? Sounds pretty glamourous, right? While vanity (a.k.a. dressing tables) were pretty commonplace back in old-school Hollywood, now they feel like quite the luxury—especially if you’re current place has limited space. However, if you can make it fit, you’d be surprised at how compact, elegant, and surprisingly affordable some of these vanity tables can be these days.

Whether you’re keen on ornate, vintage-style home decor pieces, or prefer contemporary, minimalist furnishings, there are plenty of wallet-friendly dressing tables to suit any style and just about any budget. How nice would it be to sit comfortably, embracing your inner glam girl in front of one of these gorgeous tables? We know, we know. Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few affordable and stylish vanity pieces to instantly upgrade your getting-ready get-up.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Vanity Table Set with Lighted Round Mirror

Featuring an LED-powered lighted round mirror, this contemporary vanity setting table is perfect for minimalist and modern interior design styles. The flattering lighted mirror features programmable dimming settings, allowing to choose from warm, neutral, to extra light.

2. VASAGLE Vanity Set Tri-Folding Table

Featuring seven built-in drawers and two built-in makeup holders, this beautiful vanity dressing table not only looks like a chic piece of decor, but it also helps to keep you nice and organized.

3. Roundhill Furniture Moniys Wood Moniya Makeup Vanity Table

This sturdy vanity table includes a movable mirror and stool and comes complete with all of the tools and instructions necessary for assembly. The minimalist and chic aesthetic will complement any home decor style as well.