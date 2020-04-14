Stylish Vanity Ottomans That Double as Storage

If you’re lucky enough to own a vanity table, or like me, and live in an old apartment with one built-in, you know how many benefits there is with having a designed space to apply your makeup, style your hair, and store all of your favorite makeup, skincare and fragrances (not to mention put the prettiest ones out for display). Of course, if you do have a vanity table (a.k.a. dressing table), you definitely need a seating option if you plan to use it to get ready. While there are a number of chic stools and stylish chairs to accompany your table, vanity ottomans offer you a place to sit down comfortably, while also doubling as a stylish and space-saving storage option. So why not get the best of both worlds in one pretty home décor piece?

Whether you’re into a retro, vintage-inspired look (because, how glamorous, right?), or prefer a more minimalist look, there are plenty of vanity ottomans that not only look pretty in your space but also serve a much-needed purpose. The multi-purpose pieces are perfect for stowing away backups of your Holy Grail makeup products, and they also make a great house for your heat styling tools to rest. From luxe velvet options to mid-century modern designs, there’s a space-savvy vanity ottoman for every home décor style.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Christopher Knight Home Living Zuma Ottman

This luxe circular shaped storage ottoman and chair hybrid is designed in a plush, rosy hue velvet for a vintage-inspired touch. It also features black plastics legs and measures 29.50″D x 29.50″W x 17.50″H.

2. Ornavo Home Modern Round Velvet Storage Ottoman

Featuring a rich, jewel-toned hue and gold-tones legs, this glamorous multi-purpose vanity stool will give your dressing table a touch of luxury. Not only does this ottoman function as a comfortable seat thanks to extra-cushioned padding, but it also doubles as a coffee table or footrest too.

3. Modway Haste Contemporary Modern Hourglass Accent Stool

This minimalist, hourglass designed stool and storage space give any modernist space a touch of geometric flair. The Avant-garde accent piece also features impressive ribbed detailing throughout for a textural effect. Composed of durable polypropylene plastic, this stool works both indoors and outdoors.