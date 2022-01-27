A Definitive List of The Best Valentine’s Day Sales Worth Taking Advantage Of—From 78% Off Sex Toys to Under-$100 Uggs

Scroll To See More Images

When you think major sales events, chances are that your mind immediately wanders to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and maybe even Amazon Prime Day. Valentine’s Day is likely not on your list of can’t-miss budget opps. But I’m here to tell you that you shouldn’t skip out on any of the deals going on this year, because they’re actually super impressive. I’m not sure when or how V-Day became such a sales extravaganza, but I’m not going to complain about it. Especially since some of the best markdowns are happening right now, in time for us all to take advantage of them when we’re searching for a gift fit for our besties or beaus.

Everywhere you look, there’s a bargain worth buying. I’m not talking those lame 10 percent or 20 percent discounts that retailers use to try to swindle you in to a sale. I’m talking those eye-catching 50 percent (or more!!) price drops that actually make a difference for your wallet. Plus, items you’d actually want—and actually would want to gift—are included. for example, over at Nordstrom the hottest pair of Uggs is all the way down to $84. This miniature pair is basically the only thing that off-duty models and influencers are wearing as of late, and for good reason. They somehow pair incredibly well with everything from work pants to sweats, and they’re so warm that your toes won’t even know it’s winter.

If that wasn’t good enough to get your heart racing, maybe a designer handbag sale will. Tory Buch’s sale section is popping off ATM, and we can’t help but think that a gorgeous gorgeous goodie from here would make a great gift for the apple of your eye (yes, that person can be yourself). Get a purse for hundreds of dollars off here, or opt for the brand’s super popular sandals to prep for the spring. Either way, you’ll be glad you did when you see just how much you saved.

And it wouldn’t be a Valentine’s Day sale post without a few mentions of sex toy and lingerie discounts. Treat yourself to a new gadget and get dressed up in what will surely become your new go-to bedroom ensemble.

Nordstrom

The Valentine’s Day gift guide at Nordies is truly the only thing you need to get your SO, bestie, parent, sibling, boss, etc the cutest and most on-brand gift around. The site narrowed down gifts by specific category to make the browsing as easy as possible, plus there are some great discounted items sprinkled throughout these pages. One sale that has our attention is on the mini Ugg boots that every celeb and off-duty model can’t stop wearing. We’d never expect a trendy style to have a 40 percent discount, but we’ll take it.

Macys

There’s nothing better than finding something from an expensive brand that you love on sale for a huge discount at a trusted department store. That’s why we’re shopping at Macy’s for any of our V-Day fashion needs. This Free People fit is dreamy and feminine—and a whole $80 off. It’s the type of item you can wear across seasons with the help of weather-appropriate shoes and a few of your favorite layers.

Tory Burch

When you’re done browsing the designer’s curated Valentine’s Day gift idea page, hop on over to the sales section, where you can find handbags and accessories discounted for hundreds of dollars off. Our eyes are on this vintage-looking crossbody purse. The subtle blue leather juxtaposed with the vibrant gold chain is chef’s kiss.

Boohoo

Take up to 60 percent off Boohoo’s new season collection, which offers a huge selection of vibrant and patterned spring garb that will undoubtedly put some pep back into your step this winter. And, yes, this huge discount is included on Valentine’s Day lingerie. Shop sets for more than half-off and get yourself something spicy for the big day.

Ella Paradis

Knock down a whopping 78 percent off top-rated sex toys at Ella Paradis and make this V-Day as hot as the sun. Everything from classic vibrators to clitoral stimulators are included in these massive markdowns. One of the best deals? A 60 percent-off sale on the beloved Tap Dancer. Usually $175, you can score this gadget for a suitable $69.99. Be sure to use discount code LOVE at checkout to get the best bang for your buck.