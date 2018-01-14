StyleCaster
25 Perfect Valentine’s Day Recipes to Bookmark Now

StyleCaster

25 Perfect Valentine’s Day Recipes to Bookmark Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes
Photo: Lauren's Latest

Okay, we understand that it’s only January, but whether you’re partnered up or not, Valentine’s Day can be a great excuse to treat yourself and/or your loved ones. We can’t wait impress our partner, girlfriends, or family with some amazing V-Day recipes (and create amazing spreads for Instagram, of course).

MORE: 30 Recipes to Learn (or at Least Try) by Age 30

Whether you’re getting together with the ladies for a Galentine’s soirée or planning a home-cooked meal for two, there are a ton of delicious and super-pretty recipes out there. From heart-shaped bacon (who wouldn’t love to wake up to that?!) to pink-and-red raspberry Oreos, these recipes are must-trys no matter what you have planned for February 14th.

Instead of trying to pull together something incredible last-minute, bookmark these recipes now, so you’re ready once February strikes.

1 of 25
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Valentine's Day Donuts

Valentine's Day Donuts

Photo: The First Year Blog
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

Photo: Closet Cooking
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Cherry Jam Heart Pie Pops

Cherry Jam Heart Pie Pops

Photo: The Sweetest Occasion
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Beef Wellington Tarts with Mushroom

Beef Wellington Tarts with Mushroom

Photo: Closet Cooking
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Five-Ingredient Molten Chocolate Cake

Five-Ingredient Molten Chocolate Cake

Photo: Blue Apron
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Gummy Bear Cookies

Gummy Bear Cookies

Photo: A Beautiful Mess
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Chicken in a Creamy Parmesan and Sundried Tomato Sauce

Chicken in a Creamy Parmesan and Sundried Tomato Sauce

Photo: Closet Cooking
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies

Raspberry Cheesecake Brownies

Photo: Sally's Baking Addiction
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Maple Miso Dijon Salmon

Maple Miso Dijon Salmon

Photo: Closet Cooking
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Heart Shaped Sushi

Heart Shaped Sushi

Photo: Holly's Helpings
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Heart Shaped Raspberry Rolls

Heart Shaped Raspberry Rolls

Photo: Handle the Heat
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Braciole Dinner for Two

Braciole Dinner for Two

Photo: The Kittchen
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Oreo Cheesecake Cookies

Oreo Cheesecake Cookies

Photo: Nest of Posies
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Nutella Deviled Strawberries

Nutella Deviled Strawberries

Photo: Lauren's Latest
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Mini Heart-Shaped Pizzas

Mini Heart-Shaped Pizzas

Photo: Sarah Hearts
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Heart S'Mores

Heart S'Mores

Photo: The Cake Blog
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Soul Warming French Onion Pot Roast

Soul Warming French Onion Pot Roast

Photo: Little Spice Jar
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Perfectly Pink Valentine's Day Popcorn

Perfectly Pink Valentine's Day Popcorn

Photo: Oh Nuts
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Vegan Cabbage Steaks with Tahini Sauce

Vegan Cabbage Steaks with Tahini Sauce

Photo: Avocado Pesto
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Parmesan Risotto with Roasted Shrimp

Parmesan Risotto with Roasted Shrimp

Photo: The Kitchn
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | M&M Valentine's Day Cookie Bars

M&M Valentine's Day Cookie Bars

Photo: Number 2 Pencil
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Grilled Oysters with Chipotle Bourbon Butter

Grilled Oysters with Chipotle Bourbon Butter

Photo: Feed Me Phoebe
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Heart-Shaped Bacon

Heart-Shaped Bacon

Photo: We're Calling Shenanigans
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Spinach and Three Cheese Manicotti

Spinach and Three Cheese Manicotti

Photo: The Cooking Jar
STYLECASTER | Valentine's Day Recipes | Balsamic Chicken

Balsamic Chicken

Photo: Proud Italian Cook

