The 17 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boo

The 17 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boo

The 17 Best Valentine’s Day Gifts for Your Boo
You know what’s fun? Shopping for Valentine’s Day presents. Just kidding—it can be kind of stressful. Lots of people in relationships just have a nice dinner or whatever and call it a night, but if you’re in the practice of gifting your partner with something more than some fettuccine al burro and a caprese salad, then it’s off to the store with you. And by store, we obviously mean online. Because you can easily buy something sweet for your boo without leaving the comfort of your own chair. If you live together, well—we leave it up to you as to how you’ll deal with hiding the box from them until February 14.

We’ve found 17 legitimately great V-Day presents out there on the wide plains of the internet, and we collated them all in one place, so you don’t have to search too hard (or look through too many options) to find something perfect. Whether you just want to spend under $20 and get them a small token of your love (capped off with a nice card, perhaps?) or you’re planning to go all out, we bet you’ll find something perfect for bae.

1 of 17
For the Movie Buff
For the Movie Buff

Asus ZenBeam E1 Projector, $269; at B&H

Photo: B&H
For the Vamp
For the Vamp

Be Mine Bra, $80; at Gooseberry Intimates

Be Mine Tanga, $45; at Gooseberry Intimates

Photo: Gooseberry Intimates
For the Nasty Woman
For the Nasty Woman

Baseball Cap, $35; at Yestadt Millinery

Photo: Yestadt Millinery
For Your Favorite Human
For Your Favorite Human

The Human Unisex Crew in Small Print, $22 ($5 of every shirt goes to the ACLU); at Everlane

Photo: Everlane
For the Audiophile
For the Audiophile

In-Ear Marble Rose Gold Headphones in Black or White, $62; at Casetify

Photo: Casetify
For the Foodie
For the Foodie

Slice Box (including a soapstone pizza stone and everything you need to make a banging pizza), $55; at Bespoke Post

Photo: Bespoke Post
For the Cool Girl
For the Cool Girl

Nike Tech Fleece Joggers, $100; at Nike

Photo: Nike
For the Cool Guy
For the Cool Guy

Nike Tech Fleece Joggers, $124.97 (was $150); at Nike

For the Caffeine Addict
For the Caffeine Addict

Bialetti Moka Express Espresso Maker, $34.99; at Target

Photo: Target
For the Bath Fan
For the Bath Fan

Rose Bath Salts, $44; at Mullein & Sparrow

Photo: Mullein & Sparrow
For the Hedonist
For the Hedonist

Open Secret Luxury Gift Box, $129; at Lelo

Photo: Lelo
For the Bodysuit Enthusiast
For the Bodysuit Enthusiast

The Mesh-Trim Bodysuit, $45; at Lively

Photo: Lively
For the Phone-Dropper
For the Phone-Dropper

Hearts Transparent Phone Case, $40; at Casetify

Photo: Casetify
For the Multitasker
For the Multitasker

Re-charge Black Pepper Bodyscrub Bar, $22; at Molton Brown

Photo: Molton Brown
For the Nostalgic
For the Nostalgic

Crosley X UO Cruiser Wonky Grid Bluetooth Record Player, $99; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters
For the Discerning Nose
For the Discerning Nose

Archipelago Agave Sage Candle, $19.50; at Candle Delirium

Photo: Candle Delirium
For the Romantic
For the Romantic

The Bey Bouquet, $80; at UrbanStems

Photo: UrbanStems

