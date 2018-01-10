StyleCaster
16 Valentine’s Day Gifts To Buy Your Friends

Leah Faye Cooper
by
Photo: STYLECASTER / Allison Kahler

Come February 14, we’ll be surrounded by flowers, balloons, and more drugstore chocolates than any one person should consume in a day. While sweet and well-intentioned, these aren’t the most groundbreaking Valentine’s Day gifts, and if you’re shopping for a friend (or yourself, because honestly, why not?), you can do so much better.

The 16 finds ahead include luxe makeup palettes, cool home decor finds, expressive clothing patches and gorgeous jewelry. Far more impressive than a kitschy stuffed animal, these are our picks for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for friends. Here’s to celebrating love – in whatever form we find it.

A version of this article was originally published in January 2017.

1 of 16
For the avid journaler
For the avid journaler

Colorblocked Monogram Journal, $8; at Anthropologie

For the bath junkie
For the bath junkie

Bright Endeavors Rest & Recover Soaking Salt, $18; at The Little Market

For the jewelry lover
For the jewelry lover

Pandora Radiant Hearts of Pandora Ring, $60; at PANDORA Jewelry

For the pin collector
For the pin collector

These Are Things Postage Stamp Pin, $10; at These Are Things

For the L.A. native
For the L.A. native

Southern California Homesick Candle, $29.95; at Homesick

For the matcha drinker
For the matcha drinker

Panatēa Modern Matcha Tea Set, $69; at MoMA Store

For the makeup afficianado
For the makeup afficianado

Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Palette, $48; at Anastasia Beverly Hills

For the sparkle fan
For the sparkle fan

Pandora Sparkling Bow Bracelet, $125; at PANDORA Jewelry

For the budding mixologist
For the budding mixologist

Tequila Mockingbird: Cocktails with a Literary Twist, $8.92; at Barnes & Noble

For the pizza lover
For the pizza lover

Ban.dō Work it Out Gym Bag, $28; at Ban.dō

For the beauty hoarder
For the beauty hoarder

Tarte Tarteist PRO Glow to Go Highlight & Contour Palette, $23; at Tarte Cosmetics

For the trendsetter
For the trendsetter

Pandora Pavé Drops, $125; at PANDORA Jewelry

For the coffee connoisseur
For the coffee connoisseur

Coffee Cold Brew Gift Set, $36; at Uncommon Goods

For the kitchenware buff
For the kitchenware buff

Reassurance Mug, $15; at Society6

For the Fashion DIYer
For the Fashion DIYer

Hipstapatch Champagne Patch, $4; at Hipstapatch

For the music expert
For the music expert

Urbanears Plattan 2 Headphones, $49; at Urbanears

