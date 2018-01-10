16 Valentine’s Day Gifts To Buy Your Friends

Come February 14, we’ll be surrounded by flowers, balloons, and more drugstore chocolates than any one person should consume in a day. While sweet and well-intentioned, these aren’t the most groundbreaking Valentine’s Day gifts, and if you’re shopping for a friend (or yourself, because honestly, why not?), you can do so much better.
The 16 finds ahead include luxe makeup palettes, cool home decor finds, expressive clothing patches and gorgeous jewelry. Far more impressive than a kitschy stuffed animal, these are our picks for the best Valentine’s Day gifts for friends. Here’s to celebrating love – in whatever form we find it.
A version of this article was originally published in January 2017.