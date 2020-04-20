Quiet & Compact Vacuum Cleaners For Small Spaces

Whether you live with easily-disturbed roommates or, like me, and own a sweet cat that’s absolutely frightened by the roaring noise of a vacuum cleaner, finding a model with a quieter motor is essential if you want to keep the peace. Sure, vacuum cleaners are inherently going to be somewhat on the loud end of the spectrum, but that doesn’t mean they have to be disruptive or defeating. I mean, we’ve all had a less-than-courteous neighbor who just loves to get their cleaning done in the middle of the night or at the crack of dawn.

On top of that consideration, if you live in an apartment, studio or just smaller space, investing in a big and bulky vacuum cleaner isn’t exactly ideal. I mean, they’re not exactly the chicest of household appliances, so when storage is scant, opting for a smaller and more compact device is your best bet. Fortunately, you don’t have to compromise cleaning power to find a vacuum cleaner that’s both relatively quiet and compact enough to stow in small spaces. Ahead, check out some of our favorite models to try for yourself.

1. Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum

This ultra-quiet upright vacuum cleaner exudes a soft hum when in use, as opposed to a loud and jarring sound. It’s also designed with an anti-allergy shield, as well as a HEPA filter to effectively remove pet dander, dust, pollen and other common allergens that linger in the home. Finally, it’s equipped with swivel steering, allowing you to access hard to reach spots.

2. Amarey A800 Robot Vacuum

Robot vacuums may be more expensive than conventional vacuum cleaners, but when it comes to a safe-saving and quiet model that is equally (if not more) effective, they’re really your best bet. This tiny but mighty vacuum cleaner features four different cleaning modes: automatic, spot, max and edge cleaning to adjust to your space and cleaning needs.

3. Eureka Blaze Swivel Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner

This slim and sleek stick vacuum cleans and lifts away debris, allergens, and dust without relying on a bag or emitting bombarding sounds. It only weighs about four pounds, so it’s easy to transport and steer—even in the tough to reach spots of your home. The three in one design also features a washable filtration system to improve air quality.