The Best UV Phone Sanitizers

Scroll To See More Images

Thank about it: we touch our phones more than (most likely) anything else on a daily basis, which means that they’re collecting all of the dirt, grime, and germs our hands come into contact with as well. In fact, they’re a breeding ground for bacteria and germ buildup. In fact, some studies have actually indicated that our phones are often dirtier than toilet seats. Time reported that a study found that phones are actually up to ten times more contaminated with germs and bacteria than toilet seats. The solution? Daily cleaning sessions using a sanitizing method like wipes, sprays or best of all, UV sterilization devices designed specifically for keeping your phone nice and clean.

These gadgets effectively clean smartphones by harnessing the antiseptic properties of UV lights, and they get the job done in just five minutes or so. These compact devices do the work for you—simply place your phone in the box, press a button and wait a few minutes for your pristine and clean phone to emerge.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Kemsoyi UV Cell Phone Sanitizer

This device destroys bacteria and germs in just six minutes, using the disinfecting powers of UV light to cleanse even the toughest areas to reach areas on your phone.

2. Lecone UV Light Phone Sanitizer

This multi-function three in one device is not only a UV light sterilizer, but it also functions as a wireless phone charger and an aromatherapy diffuser for your device.

3. One Pix LED Phone Sanitizer

This UV cleaning device is able to safely clean not only your phone, but it also sanitizes beauty brushes and tools and jewelry as well.