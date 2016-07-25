StyleCaster
Share

The 20 Coolest Home Pieces at Urban Outfitters Right Now

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 20 Coolest Home Pieces at Urban Outfitters Right Now

by
The 20 Coolest Home Pieces at Urban Outfitters Right Now
20 Start slideshow

Urban Outfitters might be where you go to stock up on the best skinny jeans ever (really—it’s true) or the OTS dress you only expect to wear for a season or two—but the retailer also carries affordable art, furniture, and housewares that bring a cool, modern look to your space.

MORE: 12 Chic Ways to Use Textured Wallpaper

Whether you’re looking to make an investment in a new couch, desk, or chaise or just want to replace your basic Ikea lamp or rug with something that’s got a little more personality, these 20 finds from Urban are investment pieces that won’t burn a giant hole in your checking account.

MORE: 10 Rules for Merging Your Stuff in One Bedroom

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Andy Shaggy Chair, $498

Ziggy Stardust Era Bowie in LA by Richard Creamer/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, from $209

Henrick Sofa, $789

Lars Botten Les Dents De La Mer Art Print, from $19

Takara Coffee Table, $198

Amira Carved Wooden Daybed, $429

Aubrey Glass Side Table, $129

Marcin Ombre Table Lamp, $69

Cuzco Hanging Chair, $169

Plum & Bow Karakum Printed Rug, from $59

Anderson Sofa, $769

Nora Saddle Chair, $198

Assembly Home Theia Hanging Planter, $39

Ryerson Desk, $429

Woodblock Square Stool, $129

Assembly Home Crewel Palms Pillow, $49

Assembly Home Mid-Century Console, $398

Multi-Color Cinema Box LED Light, $69

Tessa Neustadt Rio Maggiore Art Print, from $19

Rossa Woven Wall Hanging, $99

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 10 Best New Natural Beauty Brands You Haven't Heard Of

The 10 Best New Natural Beauty Brands You Haven't Heard Of
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share