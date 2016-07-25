The 20 Coolest Home Pieces at Urban Outfitters Right Now

Urban Outfitters might be where you go to stock up on the best skinny jeans ever (really—it’s true) or the OTS dress you only expect to wear for a season or two—but the retailer also carries affordable art, furniture, and housewares that bring a cool, modern look to your space.

Whether you’re looking to make an investment in a new couch, desk, or chaise or just want to replace your basic Ikea lamp or rug with something that’s got a little more personality, these 20 finds from Urban are investment pieces that won’t burn a giant hole in your checking account.